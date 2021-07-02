FCS has action set for July 4

CALLAWAY—Franklin County Speedway (FCS) is staging a six-race card Sunday in celebration of Independence Day.

The first green flag falls at 7 p.m.

On the card are 40-lap races in the Super Street and Chargers divisions each paying $1,000 to win, a 30-lap Mini Stock feature, twin 15-lap Stock 4 races, a 10-lap Skid Plate Race and a 50-lap Any Car race paying $1,000 to win.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for youth ages 5 to 9 and youth younger than 5 are admitted free of charge.

FCHS seeks Hall of Fame nominationsFranklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

Nomination forms are available on the high school athletics website, the high school athletics office and at the Franklin County School Division’s Central Office.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school did not enshrine a Class of 2020.The Hall of Fame has 15 members: eight from the inaugural class in 2018 and seven from the second class in 2019.

Sports camps return to Ferrum CollegeFERRUM—After a year’s absence, sports camps are returning to Ferrum College’s campus this summer.