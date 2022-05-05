Ferrum's Clark qualifies for USATF Nationals

FERRUM - Ferrum freshman track and field performer Jaden Clark ran a 10:58 in the men's 100 meter dash Wednesday at the Liberty Twilight Qualifier in Lynchburg.

Clark's time qualified him for the 2022 USA Track & Field U20 National Championships, to be held June 23-26 in Eugene, Ore.

The championships are staged at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field

Clark is tied for 18th among NCAA Division III sprinters in the men's 100 meters.

Runners with the top 20 times advance to the 2022 NCAA Division III National Championships, Thursday through Saturday, May 26-28 in Geneva, Ohio with University of Mount Union hosting.

"I'm so proud of Jaden. This is a big accomplishment! To run for a USA championship or for an NCAA championship is extremely special,'' Panthers head track and field coach Mark White said.

''(Jaden) is a hard worker and very, very coachable. When we talk about the little adjustments he needs to make week-to-week or even sometimes race-to-race, he applies it and executes it.''

Should Clark remain in the top 20, he would be Ferrum's second NCAA qualifier in as many years.

Clark recently placed second in the 200-meter dash at the 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Outdoor Track & Field Championships, and came in fourth in the 100-meter dash.

Also, he ran leg of the 4x100 meter relay; Ferrum finished fourth in the event.

Patrick & Henry plans men's and women's tennis debut

MARTINSVILLE - Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC) has announced plans to add men's and women's tennis to its intercollegiate athletic roster.

The college is recruiting players for both programs, and play is expected to start during the 2022-2023 academic year. A search for a head coach is underway, college officials said.

"We have seen an increased interest in tennis programs among local high-school students, so we are preparing for a similar level of interest among collegiate participants,'' college officials said.

P&HCC competes in Division III of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

"Tennis and Patrick & Henry Community College are a perfect fit. We are excited to welcome a new group of student-athletes, fans, and supporters to our family,'' said Brian Henderson, assistant vice present for student engagement and inclusion and athletic director.

"Adding a popular participation sport for our student-athletes is in line with our ongoing effort to provide the best opportunities for all.''

The college has two tennis courts on its campus. However, to accommodate the anticipated number of players, it is partnering with the Henry County Department of Parks and Recreation to utilize additional courts in the community, college officials said.

Long joins Hampden-Sydney staff

Carson Long, Ferrum College’s former assistant men’s basketball coach, has been hired as an assistant coach at Hampden-Sydney College.

Tigers head coach Caleb Kimbrough confirmed Long’s hiring in a release on April 22.

Kimbrough and Long are former players at Guilford (N.C.) College.

Long, a native of Pilot Mountain, N.C., earned his bachelor of science from Guilford.

At Ferrum, Long served as the recruiting coordinator, handled opponent scouting and film breakdown, travel logistics and conducted on-court skill and player development workouts.

Long played in 115 career games at Guilford and was in the starting line-up for 102 of those contests.

The Quakers were 79-36, 46-18 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) games, during Long’s career.

The Quakers captured ODAC tournament championships in 2017 and 2019, reaching the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament in 2018 and the quarterfinals in 2019.

Guilford’s record in those two seasons was 48-14.

Long finished his career with 1,436 points and 646 rebounds.

Long’s 102 career starts rank second to Kimbrough’s 108.

Long, a three-year team captain, earned All-Region honors in 2017 by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (second team) and d3hoops.com (third team), and was the Most Valuable Player of the ODAC tournament.

Also, he was Guilford’s Male Athlete of the Year.

In 2019, Long was chosen to the ODAC all-tournament team.

Long was named to the ODAC All-Academic team in 2017-2018, and was included on the Dean’s List and Athletic Honor Roll multiple times.

Long was a four-year member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC).

Long also spent time in Sligo, Ireland during 2019-20 working with Sport Changes Life, playing in the 2nd level National League for the Sligo All-Stars.

While there, Long influenced the local youth by helping them raise their goals and aspirations. He coached and volunteered throughout the community too.

Long completed an internship at the CP3 Basketball Academy in 2018, supervising social media platforms, organizing camps and orchestrating promotional events.

He also has several years of experience in working at high-level basketball camps, including the John Calipari Basketball Camp (2016-18) and the Charlotte Hornets Camp (2016).

In addition, he played for the Global Sports Academy in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands during 2018, and coached for Team Felton AAU during 2017.

While at Guilford, Long was involved in the Quakers Read program at local elementary schools during his four years, and he has been involved with Special Olympics since 2012.