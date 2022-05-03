Ferrum's Hoovler ties for second in ODAC tournament

CROZET - Ferrum College freshman Jackson Hoovler finished in a tie for second place in the 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s golf tournament, contested Friday and Saturday at Old Trail Golf Club.

Hoovler (71-68-70) and Michael Vick (72-68-69) of Guilford (N.C.) College carded 4-under-par 209 totals, one stroke in arrears to league champion Hunter Martin (70-69-69) of Hampden-Sydney College, who posted a 5-under-par 208.

Each of the top seven finishers turned in an under-par score and each of the next three finishers, which included former Franklin County prep star John Hatcher Ferguson came in even par.

Martin captured his second straight individual conference title.

Hoovler earned a spot in the ODAC All-Tournament team based on his finish.

Hoovler's 209 total is a new program record for 54 holes.

Hoovler's performance is the best by a Ferrum golfer in a tournament of note since October 2017 when Damian Beasley won the Virginia State Intercollegiate.

Also, it marks the best showing by a Ferrum golfer in a conference championship tournament since April 1994 when Matt Jordan won the USA South Athletic Conference (Dixie Conference) tournament.

Ferguson (70-73-70, 213) finished in a three-way tie for eighth with Cannon Crane (73-72-68, 213) of Washington and Lee and TJ. Whelan (73-71-69, 213) of Roanoke.

Hampden-Sydney placed four golfers among the top 12 finishers in a 55-player field.

Washington and Lee (3), Roanoke (2), Ferrum, Guilford and Lynchburg also placed golfers among the top 12.

The second and third rounds were played Saturday because of expected inclement weather Sunday, tournament officials said.

Also for Ferrum, Brett Pennington (83-70-77, 230) finished in a tie for 35th, Chase Sells (81-78-78, 237) was 42nd, Zachery Walsh (78-78-83, 239) was 44th and Serh Walker (84-80-80, 244) was 45th.

Old Trail Golf Club is par 71 and plays 6,810 yards.

Hampden-Sydney (282-281-283) won the team championships and the league's automatic berth in the NCAA Division III tournament with a 6-under-par 846, three shots better than runner-up Washington and Lee University (292-284-273, 849).

Roanoke College (287-284-294, 865) finished third, followed by the University of Lynchburg (288-300-285, 873) and Guilford (294-290-291, 875).

Placing sixth through 11th were Randolph-Macon College (303-293-283, 879), Bridgewater College (295-303-288,886), Ferrum (313-294-305, 912), Shenandoah University (304-323-306, 933), Virginia Wesleyan University (354-326-322, 1,002) and Eastern Mennonite University (348-356-357, 1,061).