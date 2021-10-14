Five with Franklin County ties are called to the Hall of Fame

Miles coached nine All-State players while at FCHS.

Miles, a social studies teacher during his tenure at the high school, has been married to his wife, Linda for 51 years and they reside in Salem. He is the father of three sons and is a grandfather of two.

Jerry Saleeby is the only coach at FCHS to win district championships in three sports: volleyball and boys and girls cross country.

His last year as a head coach was 2004; his daughter Erin was an FCHS senior (Class of 2005) that year. She ran cross country and was a girls’ soccer standout.

In volleyball, Saleeby led FCHS to back-to-back Northwest Region championships in 1986 and 1987 and consecutive Roanoke Valley District titles in 1987 and 1988. FCHS was district runner-up in 1986, but the RVD got two regional berths that year because it was the host district for the region playoffs.

In 1987, FCHS finished fourth in the district’s regular-season race, but was able to capture the league title.

In one week of postseason play, the Eagles won league tournament matches at Pulaski County High School on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and regional tournament matches in Charlottesville on Friday and Saturday.