Franklin County appeals VHSL's region placement

Franklin County and several other area schools have filed appeals with the Virginia High School League (VHSL) over possible placements in districts, regions and classifications for the next four years : 2023-2024 through 2026-2027.

The deadline to file an appeal of the Alignment Committee’s plan, which was revealed earlier this month, was Monday (Aug. 15).

The next step in the process is Tuesday (Aug. 23) when the appeals will be heard.

Franklin County, currently a Class 6 school, has been placed in Class 5, which it approves, but the school has made a request to move from Region D - where it was placed, to Region C.

Franklin County athletic officials cite that placing it in Region C would be better travel-wise in terms of mileage than placement in Region D.

In Region C, Franklin County would face opposition from Richmond area schools, plus Albermarle and William Fleming, each of which is appealing its placement in Region D. The proposal has placed 19 teams in Region D, most of which are from the northwestern part of the state.

Also, Patrick Henry-Roanoke, which is in Class 5, is appealing its placement in Class 6 Region and wants to be in Class 5 Region C.

Franklin County and William Fleming are the only Blue Ridge District schools that have filed appeals. Patrick Henry is the only school from the River Ridge District that has submitted an appeal.

If these appeals and one by Deep Run are approved, part of the make-up of Class 5 Region C would be Franklin County, Patrick Henry, William Fleming, Albermarle, Deep Run and Mecklenberg if its request to move to Class 4 Region D is not approved.

Northern Virginia schools Colonial Forge, North Stafford and Potomac Senior have been placed in Class 5 Region D, but they favor moving to Class 6 Region B.

Franklin County was in Class 5 at one point in its athletic history when the VHSL was crowning two state champions in football in attempt to balance numbers.

Classification placement is based on enrollment numbers in grades 9-11 and Franklin County’s total is in the high 1,400 in those grades.

When the VHSL had three classifications (Group A, Group AA and Group AAA), Franklin County played schools from the northwestern part of the state, while most all of the Richmond schools competed in the Group AAA Central Region even if they had Group A or Group AAA enrollments.

Mecklenberg has been placed in the Piedmont District and the school is not appealing that placement.

Next year, the Piedmont, Franklin County’s former district following the break-up of the Western Valley District and preceding its move to the Blue Ridge Distict, would have Bassett, Magna Vista, Martinsville, Tunstall, George Washington-Danville, Halifax County and Mecklenberg, while Patrick County would be in the Three Rivers District along with long-time rivals Floyd County and Carroll County.

The final realignment plan for the next four years is expected to be approved and released Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Franklin County’s 9 through 11 enrollment as March 31 is 1,433, which is 72 below the Class 6 cutoff; Patrick Henry’s is 1,530, 27 above the Class 5/Class 6 cutoff; and William Fleming’s is 1,409 is 24 below Franklin County and 96 below Class 6.

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT 2023-2024/2026-2027: Franklin County (Class 5), William Fleming (Class 5), Northside (Class 3), Lord Botetourt (Class 3), William Byrd (Class 3) and Staunton River (Class 3).

PROPOSED CLASS 5 REGION D SCHOOLS: Albemarle, Briar Woods, Colonial Forge, Franklin County, Gainesville, Harrisonburg, Independence, John R. Lewis, Lightridge, Massaponax, Mount Vernon, North Stafford, Potomac Senior, Potomac Falls, Riverbend, Riverside, Sherando, Stonebridge and William Fleming.

PROPOSED CLASS 5 REGION C SCHOOLS: Clover Hill, Douglas Freeman, Hermitage, J.R. Tucker, James River-Midlothian, L.C. Bird, Louisa County, Mecklenberg, Midlothian, Mills Godwin and Prince George.

​