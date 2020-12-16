Franklin County program continues to produce college talent

For years too many to count, Franklin County has taken great pride in its baseball program, one that has won multiple district championships, two regional titles and has made four state tournament appearances while under the guidance of three head coaches.

As of late, Franklin County’s program has been a hot bed for NCAA Division I recruiting.

When recent Radford University signee Michael Williams begins his career with the Highlanders, the Eagles could have at least three players on NCAA Division I rosters.

That would rival a run in the mid to late 90s where four former Eagles competed on the NCAA’s top level.

So is there a secret to Franklin County’s recent good fortune? Head coach Barry Shelton, a former assistant and head coach at the college level, says no.

“There is no secret. We are fortunate to have good kids who have talent, love baseball, work hard and take ownership of their abilities and goals to play at the next level,’’ said Shelton, the Eagles head coach since 2012.

Currently, Brayden Merrick at Virginia Tech and Colton Kent at Charleston Southern (S.C.) University are competing at the Division I level.