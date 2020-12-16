Franklin County program continues to produce college talent

For years too many to count, Franklin County has taken great pride in its baseball program, one that has won multiple district championships, two regional titles and has made four state tournament appearances while under the guidance of three head coaches.
As of late, Franklin County’s program has been a hot bed for NCAA Division I recruiting.
When recent Radford University signee Michael Williams begins his career with the Highlanders, the Eagles could have at least three players on NCAA Division I rosters.
That would rival a run in the mid to late 90s where four former Eagles competed on the NCAA’s top level.
So is there a secret to Franklin County’s recent good fortune? Head coach Barry Shelton, a former assistant and head coach at the college level, says no.
“There is no secret. We are fortunate to have good kids who have talent, love baseball, work hard and take ownership of their abilities and goals to play at the next level,’’ said Shelton, the Eagles head coach since 2012.
Currently, Brayden Merrick at Virginia Tech and Colton Kent at Charleston Southern (S.C.) University are competing at the Division I level.
Kent is the son of a college baseball coach—his father, Lew, a former minor leaguer in the Cleveland Indians’ organization, was the head coach at Radford University and an assistant at Ferrum College for many years.
FCHS’s recent run dates to Nick Robertson, who signed with James Madison University and played three seasons for the Dukes before he was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh round of the 2019 amateur draft.
In the mid to late 1990s, former Eagles standouts Chad Foutz, Gray Hodges and Larry Bowles played at Virginia Tech; the school competed in the Atlantic 10 Conference at the time; and later Bobby Basham completed the quartet at the University of Richmond.
Also during that time former star Eric Walker enjoyed a successful college career at Virginia Military Institute where he earned All-Southern Conference accolades.
Hodges is the son of former major league catcher Ron Hodges.
Basham earned a scholarship in football with the Spiders before switching to baseball. He was a draft choice by the Cincinnati Reds in 2001 (seventh round) following his junior year and played pitched for farm teams in the Reds and San Diego Padres organizations.
Basham reached the Class AA level with both Cincinnati and San Diego. He pitched for eight minor league teams from 2001-2007.
Today, Basham remains in baseball as a executive with the Chicago Cubs, working in player development.
“FCHS’s baseball track record for players moving on to college baseball goes back 40-plus years. This community and school have a deep history of (producing) quality baseball players,’’ Shelton said.
Shelton first got a look at FCHS’s program during his high school career at Patrick Henry-Roanoke. He was first reacquainted during his years as an assistant coach at Ferrum College, followed by his coaching stint at VMI.
“We’ve had 25 players go on to play in college the past 10 years... and we have a few more (from our current group) who are uncommitted,’’ Shelton said.
Many have moved on to compete on the non-scholarship level (NCAA Division III) throughout the years.
“Our players have made great decisions on finding schools that fit their goals both on an off the field,’’ Shelton said, “and they have taken advantage of their opportunities throughout their careers.
“Their success is the sum of their individual efforts, great families and a supportive community,’’ Shelton said.
