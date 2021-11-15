 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Generals face Mount Union in Division III playoffs
0 comments
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Generals face Mount Union in Division III playoffs

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Generals face Mount Union in Division III playoffs

Washington and Lee University is the 2021 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football champion.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

LEXINGTON - Washington and Lee University, which claimed its eighth Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football championship in 2021, is the league's lone representative in the 32-team NCAA Division III playoff field, which was revealed Sunday night.

The Generals are one of 27 automatic qualifying teams. The other qualifying teams earned "Pool C'' (at-large) berths.

Division III crowns its first national champion since 2019 in the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, which is being contested at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on Friday, Dec. 17. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

The Stagg Bowl was canceled as were all NCAA Division III national championship competitions during the 2020-2021 academic year because of the COVD-19 pandemic.

The Generals (8-2) travel to Alliance, Ohio for their first-round game against 13-time Division III national champion University of Mount Union (10-0).

Mount Union defeated Washington and Lee, 21-0, in the first round of the 2017 playoffs en route to its last national championship. Mount Union hosted that game.

Mount Union has played in the Stagg Bowl 21 times; it made its last appearance in 2018.

In the 2017 contest between the Generals and the Purple Raiders, Mount Union scored two, first-quarter touchdowns.

Josh Breece, a Washington and Lee senior, rushed for 169 yards in the 2017 match-up.

Playoff rounds are scheduled for Nov. 20, Nov. 27, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Simone Biles reveals if she will return to the Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A RECORD-SETTING RUNNING BACK
Sports News

A RECORD-SETTING RUNNING BACK

  • Updated

Franklin County junior running back Jahylen Lee establishes a new program record for rushing (452 yards on 41 carries) and scores five touchdo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics