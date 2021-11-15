Generals face Mount Union in Division III playoffs

LEXINGTON - Washington and Lee University, which claimed its eighth Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football championship in 2021, is the league's lone representative in the 32-team NCAA Division III playoff field, which was revealed Sunday night.

The Generals are one of 27 automatic qualifying teams. The other qualifying teams earned "Pool C'' (at-large) berths.

Division III crowns its first national champion since 2019 in the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, which is being contested at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on Friday, Dec. 17. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

The Stagg Bowl was canceled as were all NCAA Division III national championship competitions during the 2020-2021 academic year because of the COVD-19 pandemic.

The Generals (8-2) travel to Alliance, Ohio for their first-round game against 13-time Division III national champion University of Mount Union (10-0).

Mount Union defeated Washington and Lee, 21-0, in the first round of the 2017 playoffs en route to its last national championship. Mount Union hosted that game.

Mount Union has played in the Stagg Bowl 21 times; it made its last appearance in 2018.