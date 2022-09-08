Greensboro sweeps Ferrum

FERRUM - Greensboro (N.C.) College swept Ferrum College, 3-0, in a non-conference volleyball match Tuesday at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

Set scores were 25-16, 25-18, 27-25.

The Panthers (1-2) were ahead 15-10 in the third set before absorbing a 17-10 surge by the Pride (2-3).

In the first set, the Panthers held a 15-14 lead, before the Pride answered with an 11-1 set-winning run.

Three straight aces by McKenzie Norris were featured in that spurt.

Krista Brantley totaled a pair of kills, followed by a Panthers’ service error to account for Greensboro’s last three points of its second-set triumph.

Jade Vrobel and Kelci Brooks each had a kill for the Pride to close out the match in the third set.

Payton Shifflet finished the match with 12 kills and 10 digs for Greensboro, while Jaylyn Templeton distributed 18 assists and Lauren Kunke collected 13 digs.

For Ferrum, Taylor Joyner totaled seven kills and 11 digs, Shelby Waltrip registered 14 digs and Savanna Walker claimed nine digs.

Ferrum returns to action today in Salem at the Maroon Classic, hosted by Roanoke College.

The Panthers played Mary Baldwin University at noon and Greensboro at 4 p.m.

Eagles return against undefeated Liberty Christian

Franklin County's football team continues a three-week home stand tonight when the Eagles take on Liberty Christian Academy (LCA).

Kickoff at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field is 7 p.m.

The Eagles (1-1) have yet to defeat the Bulldogs (2-0), last year's Class 3 state runner-up, in the brief series.

LCA has bested Piedmont District clubs Magna Vista and Bassett in each of its first two games.

Franklin County is a week removed from a 33-32 loss to Salem, a Class 4 state semifinalist last year.

Panthers face Muskingum in home opener

FERRUM - Ferrum College, more than a week removed from a 41-9 season-opening loss to NCAA Division II the University of Virginia's College at Wise, takes on first-time opponent Muskingum University in a non-conference football game at W.B. Adams Stadium.

The Panthers (0-1) are playing their 2022 home opener.

The contest is Muskingum's season opener.

Ferrum travels to Ohio in 2023 to complete the home-and-home series.

Robertson is promoted to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY - Nick Robertson, a former Franklin County and James Madison University star pitcher, has been promoted to Class AAA Oklahoma City by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Robertson, a seventh-round draft choice of the Dodges, was promoted from Class AA Tulsa (Okla.) where he was 1-3 with a 4.79 earned run average (ERA). He appeared in 45 games, two of which he started, and totaled seven saves.

Tulsa plays in the Texas League.

In 56.1 innings pitched, he struck out 73.

Robertson, a seventh-round draft choice of the Dodgers, has made one appearance for Oklahoma City of the Pacific Coast League (PCL). He worked one inning, striking out one and permitting one hit.

Robertson's minor league career mark is 3-7 with a 3.84 ERA with 12 saves, 13 holds and 159 strikeouts. He's appeared in 100 games and 131.1 innings.

Robertson, who is one of 22 pitchers on Oklahoma City's roster, was promoted Tuesday.

As of Thursday, Oklahoma City is 73-58 and holds a one-game lead over two division rivals in the Pacific Coast League East Division.

Eagles, Cavaliers tie in golf

ROANOKE - Franklin County and Lord Botetourt tied for first-place honors in a Blue Ridge District golf match Tuesday at Blue Hills Golf Club.

The Eagles and the Cavaliers posted 308 totals.

Northside was third with a 320, followed by William Byrd with a 336 and Staunton River with a 423.

Franklin County holds a 29-stroke lead over Lord Botetourt in the cumulative standings, 1,407-1,436.

Northside (1,486) is third and William Byrd (1,506) is fourth.

Sam Fansler led the Eagles with a 1-under-par 70.

Also posting counting scores were Chase Bower (76), Nick Messenger (78) and Lawson Pasley (84).

Harman English's score (87) did not factor into the Eagles' total.

Lord Botetourt's Ashton Harper fired a 3-under-par 68 to capture medalist accolades and take over the district's individual lead. He holds a three-point advantage over Fansler.

The Cavaliers also counted a 79, an 80, and an 81.

The Vikings counted a 74, a 77, an 80 and an 89.

The Terriers counted a 78, an 86 and a pair of 92s.

Staunton River and William Fleming are ineligible for the regular-season championship.

The Colonels have been unable to field a four-player scoring team in each of the district's four matches; the Golden Eagles failed to do so in the match at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club.

Franklin County has two outright wins and a tie to its credit this season.

Panthers, Pride play to a 1-1 draw

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Ferrum College and Greensboro (N.C.) College played to a 1-1 draw in a non-conference women's soccer match Wednesday.

The Panthers (0-2-1) netted their lone goal in the 81st minute of play when Sydney Miller found the back of the net to square the count at 1.

Miller's tally is her first collegiate goal.

Maci Hulver scored the Pride's lone goal in the 28th minute.

Greensboro (0-1-1) has yet to win a match this season.

Goalkeeper Sofia Pagnamenta totaled six saves for the Pride.

Ali Austin, the Panthers goalkeeper, collected three saves.

Panthers square mark with first win

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Leo Galpin netted the match's only goal on a free kick from 30 yards Wednesday as Ferrum College's men's soccer team claimed its first victory of the season, 1-0 over Warren Wilson (N.C.) College.

The Panthers (1-1) squared their record with the victory.

Galpin scored at the 15-minute mark.

Ferrum took 19 shots, 13 of which were on goal

Owls goalkeeper Parker Davis totaled 11 saves, while Daniel Golden, the Panthers netminder, had eight saves.

Ferrum played the final 10 minutes of the match a player down because Kwame Semackor was ejected after receiving his secoond yellow (warning) card. In soccer, two yellow cards equals a red (ejection) card.

The Panthers were able to withstand a final push by the Owls to preserve the shut-out triumph.

"I am proud of the boys for fighting through to get the win. We started a very young team (against Warren Wilson) and they fought every minute to get the result,'' second-year Panthers head coach Matt Cureton said.

"We have lots to work on, but we're happy to pick up our first win of the season and a (shutout).''

Ferrum returns to action Saturday against Southern Virginia University at 7 p.m. at Penn-Roediger Field.

Peace blanks Panthers in home opener

FERRUM - William Peace (N.C.) University netted a goal in the first half and two after intermission for a 3-0 non-conference women’s soccer victory over Ferrum College at Penn-Roedgier Field.

The contest was the Panthers’ 2022 home opener.

The Pacers (2-0) got goals from Rachel Alford, Raine Greene and Shaelyn Webb and assists from Greene and Gabrielle Jones.

Goalkeeper Mackenzie Jones (2-0) played all 90 minutes in goal and collected 10 saves.

For Ferrum (0-2), Ali Austin (0-2) and Ashli Wuss each saw 45 minutes of action and each totaled three saves.

The Panthers’ trio of Sydney Miller (4), Jamie Adams (4) and Ashlynn Mitcham (3) accounted for 11 shots, eight of which were on goal.

Panthers split volleyball matches

FERRUM - Ferrum College’s volleyball team split a pair of matches, falling to Virginia Union University and defeating Mary Baldwin University.

In the loss to Virginia Union, Ferrum (1-1) got 11 kills from Taylor Joyner and seven kills from Alex Christoff (Franklin County).

Also, Christoff served four aces, Shelby Waltrip distributed 13 assists and Joyner and Saryn Pennell each collected eight digs.

In the win over Mary Baldwin, Joyner tallied 10 kills while Waltrip and M’Kayla McBride each had nine.

Also, Waltrip passed out 22 assists, 11 digs and four aces and Maddie Lowther distributed 13 assists.

Ferrum men fall in opener

BRIDGEWATER - Bridgewater College shut out Ferrum College, 3-0, in the Panthers’ 2022 men’s soccer opener by scoring twice in the first half and once in the second.

Trevon Phillips tallied both of his goals in the opening stanza for the Eagles (2-0).

A Daniel Shulgan header produced Bridgewater’s final goal.

Goalkeeper Tyler Deutsch played the entire match in net and registered three saves.

Daniel Golden, Ferrum’s netminder, collected five saves in 90 minutes of play.

Bridgewater held advantages in shots (12-8) and shots on goal (8-3) at match’s end.

For the Panthers (0-1), Mikael Silva (2), Leo Galpin (2) and Kwame Semackor (1) combined for five shots.

Both of Silva’s attempts were on goal.

Marra Vincent and Eric Ramirez were credited with assists for Bridgewater.

Allegheny blanks Panthers in field hockey

FERRUM - Allegheny (Pa.) scored two goals each in the first and second quarters and one in the final frame Sunday for a 5-0 non-conference field hockey triumph over Ferrum College Sunday at W.B. Adams Stadium.

The Panthers (1-1) were shut out for the first time this season.

Five players accounted for Allegheny’s scoring.

Three of Allegheny’s goals were produced by an assist.

Becca Winton and Debbie Nalesnik each found the back of the next for Allegheny (3-0) in the first quarter.

In the second stanza, Ella O’Connor and Kinsley Greenlaw scored.

Eva Cucinelli finished the scoring in the fourth period.

Greenlaw, Maya Francisco and Bella Cowan each was credited with an assist.

Goalkeeper Hallie Reiger (3-0) saw 30 minutes of action and totaled one save.

Ferrum’s Anna Coursey (1-1) played 40 minutes in net and collected 12 saves.

The Panthers’ next match is total at Ohio Wesleyan University.

The contest begins at 7 p.m. in Delaware, Ohio.

Reynolds, Pineiro pace Ferrum women

BLACKSBURG – Ferrum College distance runners Erin Reynolds and Genesis Pineiro, finished 33rd and 34th in a field of 48 runners at the Virginia Tech Invitational.

Reynolds, a senior, completed the four-kilometer race in 18:55.1 and Pineiro, a senior, was next in 19:00.6.

Also, Elizabeth Montgomery was 46th in 24:48.7.

Former Franklin County competitor Harper Dillon, a Hollins University sophomore, took 39th in 20:22.8.

Ferrum’s men’s team placed fifth out of five teams with 155 points I a six-kilometer race.

Tysen Gotschi, a senior, was Ferrum’s top runner in 54th place in 21:55.1.

Former Franklin County campaigner Clayton Stanford, a junior, was 56th in 22:30.2.

Next for the Panthers were Kevin Tate Jr. in 59th (23:27.1), Josh Mills (Franklin County) in 60th (24:08.9), Kayden Ryder in 63rd (25:46.4), Jackson Horton in 65th (27:57.5) and Greyson Crouch in 68th (31:31.8).

FCHS is swept by E.C. Glass

E.C. Glass swept Franklin County, 3-0, in a non-district varsity volleyball match.

Set scores were 12-25, 20-25, 21-25.

Emma Catoe led the Eagles with five kills, four blocks and a dig, while Skye Carter tallied two kills, passed out seven assists and had one dig.

Also, Maddie Caron finished the match with two kills and eight digs; Ashlyn Haigler totaled a kill and six digs and Aniston Wray distributed an assist and claimed four digs.

Eagles jayvees edge Hilltoppers

Franklin County’s junior varsity volleyball team rallied from a first-set loss for a 2-1 non-district win over E.C. Glass.

Set scores were 23-25, 25-21,15-8.

In the first set, Madysen McCrickard scored six service points and Kailey McCown tallied five to go along with four digs and Malhana Hoyle totaled four kills, each produced by a McCrickard assist.

In the second set, Maria Gutierrez was the top scorer with five service points and she added two digs and a block.

Brylie Altice had two kills in the third set and McCown had one.

At one point in the set Altice scored seven consecutive points on her serve.

FCHS, BFMS compete in Bengal Clash

MARTINSVILLE - Benjamin Franklin Middle School's boys and girls cross country teams each captured team championships at the Bengal Clash, staged by Bassett at the Smith River Sports Complex.

Franklin County's boys varsity and junior varsity squads came in second and the Eagles girls varsity team placed sixth.

BFMS conquers Central Academy, 2-0

Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s volleyball team defeated Central Academy Middle School, 2-0, Tuesday.

Set scores were 25-18, 26-24.

Laila Randal served five aces and tallied a kill to place the Eagles.

Allison Hodges and Lexis Beckner each served three aces and Abbie Altice totaled two kills.

BFMS takes second in tri-match

STUART - Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s golf team carded a 203 total and placed second in a tri-match at Gordon Trent Golf Club.

Knylee Cepelnik led the Eagles with a 45 in the nine-hole contest.

Also turning in counting scores were Morgan Herman (52), Tyler Foutz (52), Kyndal Hudson (54) and Drew Nolen (55).

Other scores were posted by Caden Kelly (56), Nathan Amos (57) and Kaegan Baker (62).

BFMS returns to action Monday at Forest Park Country Club in Martinsville.

BFMS falls to Read Mountain in volleyball

Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s volleyball team suffered a 2-0 loss to Read Mountain Middle School in a Roanoke Valley Middle School match.

Set scores were 25-15, 25-13.

Laila Randal led the Eagles with five kills, one dig and one ace.

Allison Hodges, Abby Altice and SaraBeth Crews each tallied two kills, while Mariah Cochran and Jayda Lewis each totaled one kill.

BFMS football holds Northside at bay

Reid McElvain intercepted a Northside pass with five seconds remaining and returned it for a touchdown as Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s football team edged the Noresmen, 28-18, in a Roanoke Valley Middle School contest.

The Eagles (2-1) rallied from an 18-16 halftime deficit by scoring two touchdowns after intermission, both by McElvain.

McElvain’s one-yard scoring run gave BFMS the lead for good. His interception return came after the two teams had forced turnovers on downs and after Northside had driven to the Eagles’ 20 yard line.

McElvain caught the pass at his team’s 15 and returned 85 yards for the score.

McElvain threw two touchdown passes to Tal Richardson in the first half to produce a 16-6 advantage.

Northside rallied to take its halftime lead courtesy of a touchdown reception and an. Interception return. Those scoring plays covered 35 and 70 yards.

“What an exciting game to be a part of,’’ Eagles head coach Chris Renick said. “Both teams played hard, and it was back and forth with turnovers.

“It was definitely a nail-biter until the end. Our defense stood strong in the end and we prevailed with the win.’’

Richardson was chosen Offensive Player of the Game and McElvain was selected Defensive Player of the Game by the BFMS coaching staff.

Read Mountain shuts out BFMS-B team

Benjamin Franklin Middle School's B-football team suffered a 14-0 shut-out loss to Read Mountain Middle School in its most recent game.

Baseball team stages golf fundraiser

HARDY - The fifth annual Franklin County High School Baseball Booster Club golf tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8 at Cooper Cove Golf Club.

Shotgun start is 1 p.m.

Lunch begins at noon.

Format is four-player Captain’s Choice.

Cost is $300 per team.

Entry fee includes cart and green fees, lunch, prizes for top finishers and winners of closest to the pin, longest drive and longest putt contests and range balls.

Two mulligans and one red tee can be purchased for $15 per player.

Tournament officials need to know team captain’s name, mailing address, email address and phone number.

It is asked that checks be made payable to FCHS Baseball Club, P.O. Box 631, Rocky Mount, Va. 24151.

Entry forms can be emailed to cihylton34@gmail.com

Payment through Venmo: @EaglesBaseball-BoosterClub and Paypal: @FCHSBaseball are accepted.

Call Chris with any questions, (540) 493 3344.​

Boys and girls youth lacrosse practices are set

SIX-MILE POST - Franklin County’s boys and girls youth club lacrosse teams begin preseason practice in September.

The boys teams are holding practices on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Sept. 6 through Oct. 13th at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Pads and equipment are available to borrow.

Participants should bring mouth guard cleats and a water bottle.

The girls teams are holding open field practices on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Sept. 13 through Oct. 27 at Waid Rereation Area and Sports Complex from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Some equipment is available to borrow.

Participants should bring a lacrosse stick, goggles, mouth guard cleats and a water bottle.

Registration is required for these programs at playfranklincounty.com .

Deadline to register is Thursday (Sept. 1).

For information on the boys program, contact Mindy at fclaxclub@gmail.com .

For information on the girls program, contact Amy Dwyer at coachamy.fclax@gmail.com .

Also information can be obtained at facebook.com/fclaxclub .

The Franklin County Lacrosse Club, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to organizing, developing and promoting lacrosse in Franklin County and surrounding areas.

Benefit golf tournament is slated for Oct. 22

MARTINSVILLE - The first Patriots Baseball Alumni golf tournament, hosted and staged by Patrick Henry Community College, is schedule for Saturday, Oct. 22 at Forest Park Country Club.

P&H Baseball is looking forward to a great day of golf with Patrick & Henry alumni, friends and business partners,’’ tournament officials said in a release from the school.

Tournament officials said they plan to make the tournament an annual one.

Registration is 8 a.m.

Shotgun start is 9 a.m.

Entry fee is $400 per foursome. Included with golf play is a branded item, lunch and 50/50 prize drawings.

Sponsorships for individual holes is available for $100.

Proceeds benefit the Patriots baseball team.

To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pats-baseball-alumni-golf-tourney-tickets-409979378357 .

For information, contact Letita Pulliam of the P&HCC Foundation: lpulliam@patrickhenry.edu or call (276) 656-0250.

Foursome: Fee for a team of four includes golf, cart, lunch and a chance to win 50/50 raffles along with awards at the conclusion on the tournament.

Hole Sponsor: Includes company name on day of tournament information and a hole sponsor sign displayed on the course.

Patriot Package: Four mulligans per team and one raffle ticket per golfer for a 50/50 prize raffle.

Additional Mulligans: Each is $5 per golfer with a maximum of two mulligans per golfer and eight mulligans per team.

Blue Event Sponsor $1,500: Includes two team registrations, one hole sponsorship, logo on website and recognition during awards.

Gold Award Sponsor $500: Includes hole signage and award recognition for either closest to the pin contest or longest drive contest.

Premium Hole Sponsorship $250: Exclusive host of hole with prominent tee box signage featuring company logo.

Hole Sponsorship $100: Tee box signage featuring company logo.