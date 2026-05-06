Top Story Undefeated Franklin County girls JV soccer beats Northside 5-0 Special to The Franklin News-Post May 6, 2026 May 6, 2026 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Eighth grader Brooklyn Smoot poured in four goals, and Luna-Luz Ferguson added one as Franklin County High School’s girls junior varsity soccer team routed Northside 5-0 Tuesday night in Roanoke.kAm“xE H2D 2 3:8 H:? 7@C FD[” D2:5 9625 4@249 s2G6 r2>A36==] “(6 2C6 C62==J 32?865 FA C:89E ?@H 2?5 ?FCD:?8 :?;FC:6D] xE H2D C6H2C5:?8 E@ D66 E96 =25:6D AF== E@86E96C E@ >2<6 :E 92AA6?]”k^AmkAm%96 7:CDE t28=6 8@2= 42>6 2 =:EE=6 >@C6 E92? 7:G6 >:?FE6D :?E@ E96 4@?E6DE[ H96? $>@@E <?@4<65 2? F?2DD:DE65 8@2= :?E@ E96 324< @7 E96 ?6E 2E E96 aci`h >2C< E@ AFE uC2?<=:? r@F?EJ FA `\_] %92E 8@2= H@F=5 36 2== E92E E96 t28=6D ?66565 @? E96 6G6?:?8[ 3FE 7@FC >@C6 :?DFC2?46 8@2=D H6C6 25565 2=@?8 E96 H2J]k^Am People are also reading… Ferrum softball coach Josh Freeman resigns after three losing seasons 3 degrees in 4 years: Ferrum grad makes the most of her time in college Franklin County man gets 46 years for Gretna murder of high school coach State bar suspends Rocky Mount mayor Holland Perdue's law license Smith Mountain Lake group has success in curbing destructive wakes Franklin County leaned overwhelmingly against redistricting as vote passed statewide State police announce US 220 safety crackdown across region Products at 3 Rocky Mount vape shops seized for possibly illegal THC amounts Roanoke Valley farmers feel cost of Iran war in rising fuel and fertilizer prices Judge reinstates Martinsville's mayor, delays hearing Gamified math. Video read-alouds. Why parents are saying no to screens in class Time is running out as the Bills home since 1973 gets closer to a methodical demolition Packers now have 2 Hokie QBs after signing veteran Taylor, rookie Drones Rob Thomson leaves Phillies with no harsh feelings, even with Alex Cora call Franklin County man sentenced in fatal Henry County crash kAm%96 ?6IE A@:?ED 42>6 2 =:EE=6 >@C6 E92? EH@ >:?FE6D =2E6C H96? $>@@E 56=:G6C65 2?@E96C D9@E @? 7C2>6[ E9:D E:>6 @? 2? 2DD:DE 3J D@A9@>@C6 sF=46 v2C4:2\$2?496K 2E E96 aai_e >2C<] %96 8@2= AFE uC2?<=:? r@F?EJ FA a\_]k^AmkAm$>@@E E96? ?@E4965 96C E9:C5 8@2= @7 E96 82>6 H:E9 `aice C6>2:?:?8 :? E96 7:CDE A6C:@5 H96? D96 56=:G6C65 2?@E96C F?2DD:DE65 8@2= E@ >2<6 E96 D4@C6 b\_ t28=6D] %96 t28=6D E@@< E96 b\_ =625 :?E@ E96 3C62<]k^AmkAmx? E96 D64@?5 92=7[ u6C8FD@? <?@4<65 :? E96 7@FCE9 8@2= @7 E96 ?:89E @? 2? 2DD:DE 3J 7C6D9>2? p=6I2 v2C4:2 E@ >2<6 E96 D4@C6 c\_ H:E9 `gibg C6>2:?:?8 :? E96 4@?E6DE]k^Am kAm$>@@E E96? 25565 E96 7:?2= ?2:= H96? D96 56=:G6C65 2 32?86C 7C@> @FED:56 E96 `g E92E D2:=65 :?E@ E96 FAA6C C:89E 4@C?6C @7 E96 8@2=]k^Am kAm“$96’D D4@C65 2 E@? @7 8@2=D E9:D D62D@?[ 3FE E92E @?6[ 2D E96 <:5D D2J[ H2D D:4<[” r2>A36== D2:5] “%96 32== H2D DE:== 8@:?8 FA H96? :E 4C@DD65 E96 8@2= =:?6] xE H2D >@DE :>AC6DD:G6]”k^AmkAm%96 H:? AFED E96 t28=6D 2E ``\_ @? E96 D62D@? 2?5 f\_ :? E96 q=F6 #:586 s:DEC:4E] r2>A36==’D DBF25’D ?6IE 4@?E6DE H:== 36 2E 9@>6 E9:D uC:52J G6CDFD $E2F?E@? #:G6C 2E dib_ A]>]k^Am 0 comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Hokies' Robertson on women's golf team heading into Simpsonville Regional Phillies Fire Manager Rob Thomson Amid Struggles: What's Next? Phillies Fire Manager Rob Thomson Amid Struggles: What's Next? Hokies' Brand on move to wide receiver Hokies' Brand on move to wide receiver Hokies' Clarke on recovery from knee injury Hokies' Clarke on recovery from knee injury