Jayvees fall to Lord Botetourt

BFMS’s next match is today against Patrick County. Match time at home is 5 p.m.

Eagles blank Northside in volleyball, 3-0ROANOKE—Franklin County’s varsity volleyball team won its second match by shut out this season, 3-0 over Blue Ridge District foe Northside last week.

Set scores were 25-20, 25-15, 25-15.

Courtney Bryant served five aces and totaled 19 kills, one block and 11 digs for the Eagles (2-0).

Also, Callie Altice finished the match with 12 kills, one block and two digs and Lauren Stone served two aces, recorded one kill, collected 11 digs and distributed 28 assists.

FCHS returns to action today at home against Staunton River. Match time at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium is 7 p.m.

Jayvees split a pair of matches

Franklin County’s junior varsity volleyball team split a pair of matches to Blue Ridge District foes Northside and William Byrd, falling to the Vikings, 2-0 on the road and defeating the Terriers, 2-0 at home

Set scores from the Northside match were 25-22, 25-15.

Set scores from the William Byrd match were 25-21, 25-12.

FCHS (2-1) returns to action today against Staunton River. Match time at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium is 5:30 p.m.