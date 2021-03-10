Jayvees fall to Lord Botetourt

DALEVILLE—Lord Botetourt bested Blue Ridge District rival Franklin County, 37-8, in a junior varsity football game Monday night.
The Cavaliers led 24-0 at intermission.
Dayevon Shain rushed for the Eagles’ lone touchdown and JShawn Rigney ran for the 2-point conversion.
Thursday, the Eagles (0-2) opened their spring season with a 28-6 setback to Blue Ridge District foe William Byrd at C.I. (Cy) Dillion Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
The Terriers led 7-0 and 7-6 before scoring three unanswered touchdowns.
Shain rushed for FCHS’s lone TD, and David Kasey recovered a fumble.
FCHS’s next game is Thursday against Salem. The non-district contest kicks off at 6 p.m. at Salem Stadium-Willis White Field.
BFMS falls in volleyball, 2-1FINCASTLE—Central Academy Middle School edged Benjamin Franklin Middle School 2-1 in a volleyball match Monday.
Set scores were 25-21, 22-25, 15-13.
For the Eagles (0-4), Brooke Hamlin scored nine points and served one ace, while Cierra Wright netted 14 points and served three aces.
Also, Skye Carter served an ace and registered a kill, while Brylie Altice served two aces and recorded three kills and Eva Custer finished the match with two aces and two kills.
BFMS’s next match is today against Patrick County. Match time at home is 5 p.m.
Eagles blank Northside in volleyball, 3-0ROANOKE—Franklin County’s varsity volleyball team won its second match by shut out this season, 3-0 over Blue Ridge District foe Northside last week.
Set scores were 25-20, 25-15, 25-15.
Courtney Bryant served five aces and totaled 19 kills, one block and 11 digs for the Eagles (2-0).
Also, Callie Altice finished the match with 12 kills, one block and two digs and Lauren Stone served two aces, recorded one kill, collected 11 digs and distributed 28 assists.
FCHS returns to action today at home against Staunton River. Match time at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium is 7 p.m.
Jayvees split a pair of matches
Franklin County’s junior varsity volleyball team split a pair of matches to Blue Ridge District foes Northside and William Byrd, falling to the Vikings, 2-0 on the road and defeating the Terriers, 2-0 at home
Set scores from the Northside match were 25-22, 25-15.
Set scores from the William Byrd match were 25-21, 25-12.
FCHS (2-1) returns to action today against Staunton River. Match time at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium is 5:30 p.m.