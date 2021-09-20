Jones' play propels Panthers past Captains

NEWPORT NEWS - Quarterback Titus Jones accounted for 254 offensive yards and scored what proved to be the game-winning touchdown in the third quarter as Ferrum College bested Christopher Newport University, 26-19, Saturday in a non-conference football match-up at Townebank Stadium.

The Panthers (2-0) and the Captains (1-2) were USA South Athletic Conference rivals from 2001-2014, and Saturday's contest the first in the series since CNU left the USA South for the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC).

Ferrum's victory is its second in the series, one in which CNU had won 11 straight games and held a 13-1 won-loss advantage.

The Panthers entered the contest with an 0-7 record on the Captains' home field.

The Panthers' victory is their second in a row; the Captains' loss is their second in a row.

Jones' third-quarter TD broke a 10-10 halftime stalemate.

The Captains led twice in the opening half: at 3:04 of the first quarter after Adam Luncher's four-yard scoring run and 10-7 with 6:04 left in the first half after Ryan Castle's 22-yard field goal.