Junior varsity Eagles host Appomattox

Franklin County's junior varsity football team plays the first of two preseason games Thursday at home against Appomattox County.

Kickoff at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field is 7 p.m.

Mike Guecia is in his sixth season as the Eagles' head coach. He is 23-13.

The school has released a 33-player roster comprised of 15 sophomores and 18 freshmen.

The Eagles played a six-game, spring 2021 campaign and struggled; they were 0-6 , were shut out in each of their last four games and were outscored 158-14 during the campaign.

FCHS last played a 10-game fall season in 2019 and posted a 9-1 record.

Since 2016, FCHS is 30-16 in junior varsity football.

FCHS travels to Lynchburg to take on E.C. Glass in its final preseason game, Thursday, Aug. 19.

The Eagles open the season at Bassett on Thursday, Aug. 26. Their first home game is Thursday, Sept. 2 against Salem.

PUNTS, PASSES AND KICKS: Benjamin Franklin Middle School's seventh and eighth grade football teams open play Thursday in Lynchburg against Sandusky Middle School.