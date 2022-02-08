Knights win 13th middle school contest, 43-9

HURT – Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) won for the 13th time this season, 43-9 over Faith Christian Academy (FCA) Friday in a boys middle school basketball match-up.

The Knights are 13-1, 7-0 in the Southwest District of the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA). The Lions are 0-13.

CHA and FCA played the first quarter to a 2-2 draw then the Knights won the second stanza, 12-5, to produce a 14-7 halftime edge.

The Knights took control of the contest with a 17-2 third-quarter surge that produced a 31-9 lead.

The Knights secured the victory with a 12-0 final-frame surge.

Hayden Singleton led the Lions with four points.

Chase Arrington paced the Knights with a game-best nine points.

Also scoring were Carsen Haynes with seven points, Luke Mason and Thomas Hudson each with six, Jayden Martin with four, Griffin Zorn with three and Brooks Cassady, Hayden Craig, Ty Smith and Hunter Manning each with two.

Knights suffer first loss, 38-34 to SMLCA

Robert Robertson netted a game-best 17 points Thursday to lead Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) to a 38-34 boys middle school basketball triumph over Christian Heritage Academy (CHA).

The Knights’ loss is their first of the season.

The Ospreys led by eight points, 17-9, after the first quarter and by seven points, 25-18, at intermission.

The Knights, playing on their home floor, rallied in the third quarter and won the period 11-2 to move in front 29-27.

SMLCA captured the final frame, 11-5, to claim the victory.

Chase Arrington tallied 12 points to pace the Knights and Luke Mason scored nine points and pulled down 14 rebounds.

Also scoring were Jayden Martin with seven points and Hayden Craig with six.