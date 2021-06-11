New coach will guide Panthers this fall

FERRUM—Ferrum College’s men’s soccer team will be guided by a new head coach when the Panthers return to the field for their 2021 fall campaign, The Franklin News-Post has learned.

Felix Vu, who came to Ferrum as an assistant under former head coach Enda Crehan resigned from the helm after serving as the interim head coach during the Panthers’ eight-match spring season, which ended with a quarterfinal-round loss to Hampden-Sydney College in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s (ODAC) postseason tournament.

Ferrum Director of Athletics John Sutyak confirmed Wednesday that the Panthers would have a new coach and that the college is conducting a national search to find Vu’s replacement.

The Panthers finished 4-3-1 in the spring; their season-ending loss to Hampden-Sydney was decided in a shootout after 90 minutes of regulation play and 20 minutes of overtime resulted in a 0-0 stalemate.

During the season, Ferrum did claim the program’s 175th victory.

A traditional fall campaign in 2020 was postponed and moved to the spring semester because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only two other Ferrum head coaches have served single-season tenures: Frederic Torimiro (1988), the program’s first head coach and Jon Freeman (2009).