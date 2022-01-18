Pacers sweep Panthers in the pool

FERRUM—William Peace University swept Ferrum College in a men’s and women’s swimming doubleheader Friday at the William P. Swartz Gymnasium pool.

The Pacers defeated the Panthers’ women’s squad, 120-46, while the Pacers bested the Panthers’ men’s team, 119-15.

Hunter Tharpe won the 1,000 freestyle and the 100 backstroke for Ferrum’s women.

Emilie Fairman was second in the 200 individual medley and third in the 100 breaststroke and Laurynn Hackett was third in the 50 freestyle.

For Ferrum’s men, Dom Philpot placed third in the 50 freestyle.

“This was our first meet of the new year and I was pleased with our performances,’’ Ferrum head coach Margaret Bisnett.

“We made a few technical mistakes so we will make some adjustments before (our) next meet.

“It was the last home meet for our seniors and it was bittersweet to honor them on Senior Night,’’ Bisnett said.

Ferrum’s next meet is Saturday at Hampden-Sydney College at 1p.m.

The Panthers’ men face the Tigers and the Panthers’ women take on Sweet Briar College.

SENIORS CITED: Philpot, Tharpe, Caroline Saalweachter and Jada Waller were honored before the meet.