Panthers are tabbed for a sixth-place ODAC finish

FOREST- Reigning champion Randolph-Macon College is the preseason favorite to capture the 2021 Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s (ODAC) football championship, while Ferrum College, which begins its second season under the leadership of head coach Cleive Adams, has been tabbed for a sixth-place finish in the seven-team league.
The Yellow Jackets, who finished 5-0 during an abbreviated spring season, received six of the seven possible first-place votes in this year’s preseason poll and 36 points.
Randolph-Macon defeated Emory & Henry College in overtime in the league’s spring championship game. The title is Randolph-Macon’s 13th in program history.
The contest was tied at 7 at the end of regulation play.
The Wasps took a 10-7 lead in overtime on a 22-yard field goal before the Yellow Jackets claimed victory courtesy of a 13-yard touchdown run.
Emory & Henry is transitioning to scholarship-level play in NCAA Division II and is ineligible for the ODAC title, but the Wasps are playing all seven of their former conference brethren in non-conference match-ups; they’ll host Bridgewater College, Hampden-Sydney College, Washington and Lee University and Ferrum and visit Randolph-Macon, Shenandoah University and Guilford (N.C.) College.
Randolph-Macon is ranked No. 21 in Lindy’s Division III top 25 and two of its players—offensive linemen Will Jackson, a senior, and Nehemiah Nixon, a junior, made the magazine’s All-Division III team.
Also, Jackson was named to Starting Lineup’s Preseason All-America team.
The Yellow Jackets take seven-game winning streak, one that began during the 2019 season, into their season-opener on Sept. 4.
Returning quarterback Presley Egbers, conference’s Offensive Player of the Year, helped account for 17 of the Yellow Jackets’ 21 touchdowns during the spring campaign. One of those TDs was the game-winner in the Emory & Henry contest.
Only two points separate second, third and fourth in the poll with Hampden-Sydney (27 points) taking second, follow by Bridgewater (26 points) and Washington and Lee (25 points, one first-place vote).
Hampden-Sydney features senior Kaleb Smith, a former Franklin County prep star who earned first-team all-league laurels in the spring.
Returning tight end Ed Newman received third-team preseason All-America honors from d3football.com, while returning Bridgewater linebacker brett Tharp garnered second-team laurels.
Bridgewater is under the direction of new head coach following the retirement of long-time sideline mentor Mike Clark at the end of the spring season and Washington and Lee returns to the field after opting not to play a spring season because of COVID-19 concerns.
Shenandoah (14 points) ranks fifth, followed by Ferrum (13 points) and Guilford (6 points).
Adams led the Panthers to a 2-3 mark in the spring with wins over former conference member Southern Virginia University, which begins its first year in the USA South Athletic Conference this fall, and Guilford.
The Panthers started 0-2 after suffering consecutive home losses to Emory & Henry and Bridgewater. Then, they bested Southern Virginia and Guilford on the road before losing to Hampden-Sydney on the road in the ODAC’s third-place game.
Bridgewater and Shenandoah met in a placement game for fifth and sixth, but Guilford and Southern Virginia opted out.
This year, the conference’s regular-season champion earns a berth in the NCAA Division III playoffs.
A five-round, national-championship tournament culminates in the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, which will be played in December at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at the NFL Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
The last time a fall football campaign was contested was in 2019 and Bridgewater captured the league championship with an 8-0 mark.
The Eagles finished with a 10-1 record with their lone loss coming to Delaware (Pa.) Valley in the opening round of postseason play.
Randolph-Macon, Emory & Henry, Washington and Lee, Shenandoah, Ferrum, Southern Virginia, Guilford and Hampden-Sydney finished second, third, fourth, fifth sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth in the standing that year.
Top returning players for the Panthers are quarterback Titus Jones, running back J’Sean Dupuy, receiver Tmahdae Penn, linebackers Billy Higgins and Drew Hill and defenders Raymond Alexander, Devin Hansen and Ja’Kari Williams.
Penn (first team), Alexander (second team) Higgins (second team), Hill (second team) annd Williams (first team) earned All-ODAC accolades.
There are seven former FCHS prep players on Ferrum’s roster: Ethan Berger (junior, offensive lineman), Hunter Cannaday (sophomore, linebacker), Will Hairston (sophomore, defensive lineman), Jalen Jamison (freshman, tight end), Josh Luckett (freshman, quarterback), Justin Motley (senior, long snapper) and Jayron Smith (freshman, running back)
Ferrum opens its season at home on Sept. 4 against Averett University, which joins the ODAC as an all-sports member in July 2022.