Panthers are tabbed for a sixth-place ODAC finish

FOREST- Reigning champion Randolph-Macon College is the preseason favorite to capture the 2021 Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s (ODAC) football championship, while Ferrum College, which begins its second season under the leadership of head coach Cleive Adams, has been tabbed for a sixth-place finish in the seven-team league.

The Yellow Jackets, who finished 5-0 during an abbreviated spring season, received six of the seven possible first-place votes in this year’s preseason poll and 36 points.

Randolph-Macon defeated Emory & Henry College in overtime in the league’s spring championship game. The title is Randolph-Macon’s 13th in program history.

The contest was tied at 7 at the end of regulation play.

The Wasps took a 10-7 lead in overtime on a 22-yard field goal before the Yellow Jackets claimed victory courtesy of a 13-yard touchdown run.

Emory & Henry is transitioning to scholarship-level play in NCAA Division II and is ineligible for the ODAC title, but the Wasps are playing all seven of their former conference brethren in non-conference match-ups; they’ll host Bridgewater College, Hampden-Sydney College, Washington and Lee University and Ferrum and visit Randolph-Macon, Shenandoah University and Guilford (N.C.) College.