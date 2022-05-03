Panthers close campaign with a split

FERRUM - Ferrum College and Randolph-Macon College split a regular-season ending Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball doubleheader Saturday at W.B. Adams Field.

The Yellow Jackets (26-9, 14-6 ODAC) won the first game, 10-5, while the Panthers (15-25, 3-17 ODAC) took the second contest, 5-4.

Ferrum finishes its season with an 8-4 record in one-run games.

In the first game, Randolph-Macon led 9-0 through 3 1/2 innings after scoring five runs in the second, one in the third and three in the fourth.

Ferrum rallied for two runs in the fourth, courtesy of a Clayton Michael double down the right-field line.

In the fifth, Grayson Chitwood (Franklin County), Bryce Thacker and Justin Brady each drove in a run to make the count 9-5.

Chitwood had a base hit during the rally.

Randolph-Macon manufactured the game's final run in the top of the eighth.

The Yellow Jackets outhit the Panthers, 15-11, and benefited from three Panthers' errors, while playing mistake-free defense.

Seven of Randolph-Macon's hits were for extra bases: doubles by Ethan Iannuzzi, Spencer Pietruszynski, Aaron Lautenschlager and Logan Smith, two triples by Hunter Cole and a triple by Carter Johnson.

Lautenschlager was 2 of 5 with four RBIs and a run.

Randolph-Macon starter Hayden Snelsire (6-2) worked five innings for the victory. He permitted eight hits, two walks and five earned runs, while striking out seven.

Will Davis (3-7), a Ferrum senior making his final collegiate career start, was charged with the loss despite a complete-game showing.

Davis surrendered 15 hits, three walks and nine earned runs, while striking out seven. He threw 149 pitches.

In the second game, Ferrum rallied for the win by tallying two runs in the bottom of the ninth.

The Yellow Jackets took a 4-3 lead into the frame and were three outs away from claiming a sweep of the doubleheader.

Ozzie Torres drove in the tying and winning runs with a base hit to right field.

Ferrum scored one run in the second and two in the third, while Randolph-Macon scored three runs in the fourth.

The count was even at 3-3 through eight innings.

The Panthers outhit the Yellow Jackets, 9-8, and each team committed one error.

All nine of Ferrum's hits were singles.

Torres was 2 of 4, Nick Funk was 1 of 4 with an RBI and Jacob Gladstone drove in a run.

Iannuzzi, Lautenschlager and Lincoln Lusen each hit a double for Randolph-Macon.

Lautenschlager was 3 of 4 with two runs and two RBIs.

Randolph-Macon's Cole Snead (1-1) surrendered three hits and two earned runs while working the ninth inning in relief. He was charged with the loss. He struck out one.

Ferrum's Matthew Sheppard (6-0) struck out one in one inning of no-hit, shut-out relief to earn the win.

Davis, Glasdstone, Sebastain Dexter, Jacob Helbling and Andrew Wring were honored in a pre-game Senior Day ceremony prior to the first game.

CIRCLING THE BASES: Here are the seeds and quarterfinal-round match-ups in the 2022 ODAC postseason tournament: No.1 University of Lynchburg, No. 2 Shenandoah University, No. 3 Randolph-Macon, No. 4 Washington and Lee University, No. 5 Bridgewater College, No. 6 Roanoke College, No. 7 Hampden-Sydney College, No. 8. Eastern Mennonite University.

The quarterfinal are best of three games series.

Here are the match-ups: No. 8 Eastern Mennonite versus No. 1 Lynchburg, No. 7 Hampden-Sydney versus No. 2 Shenandoah, No. 6 Roanoke versus No. 3 Randolph-Macon, No. 5 Bridgewater versus No. 4 Washington and Lee.

These series are contested at the site of the higher seed.

The four quarterfinal-round winners advance to the semifinals, which opens double-elimination play in High Point, N.C.

The tournament champion earns the ODAC's automatic berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.