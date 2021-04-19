Panthers close season with two setbacks

VIRGINIA BEACH - Virginia Wesleyan University brought an end to Ferrum College's women's tennis season Saturday with a 9-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) triumph.

The Marlins (7-4) won all six singles matches in straight sets and swept doubles play, winning three, eight-game pro sets.

Virginia Wesleyan won eight singles sets by 6-0 scores and four others by 6-1 scores.

Winning singles matches for Ferrum (0-12) were Emma Loughrey (1), Sarah Estes (1) and Katerina Pendergrass (2) at position Nos. 4, 5 and 6.

The duet of Pendergrass and Kayla Cabiness won two games in doubles at position No. 3 for the Panthers.

In a 9-0non-conference loss to Johnson (Tenn.) University at the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts, Ferrum was swept in straight sets in singles and the Panthers lost three, eight-game pro sets in doubles.

Madison Wright won four games at No. 1 singles for the Panthers.

Tennessee Phillips (1), Morgan Hundley (2), Emma Loughrey (3), Sarah Estes (1) and Katerina Pendergrass (5) combined to win 12 games in singles.

In doubles, Wright and Phillips won three games at position No. 1.

All nine players on this year's Ferrum roster are eligible to return for the 2021-22 campaign.