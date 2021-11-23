Panthers conquer three foes in Star City Duals

SALEM - Ferrum College's men's wrestling team claimed three victories Saturday in the Star City Duals, hosted by Roanoke College at the Cregger Center Fieldhouse.

The Panthers (4-2) defeated University of Ozarks, ranked 24th nationally in NCAA Division III, 28-19; Southern Virginia University, 38-15; and Apprentice School 32-21, and lost to Roanoke, 25-16.

Sam Slate, competing at 184 pounds, and Braden Homsey, competing at 197 pounds, finished 4-0, and Levi Englman, competing at 133 pounds, was 3-0.

Homsey won two bouts by pin, one by technical fall and one by major decision.

Slate won two bouts by pin and Englman claimed two victories by pin and one by major decision.

Christian Hite, competing at 157 pounds, was 3-1 with three pins, while Tyler Ramirez (two pins at 149 pounds), Rayshawn Dixon (major decision at 285 pounds), Hayden Funck (141 pounds) and Colt Oliver (174 pounds) all were 2-2.

"We continue to improve every time we step on the mat,'' first-year Panthers head coach Logan Meister said.

In the first round, we were able to upset the No. 24 ranked team (in Division III) and we finished up 3-1. I love the dual meet setting and I love battling with this team.''