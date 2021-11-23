Panthers conquer three foes in Star City Duals

SALEM - Ferrum College's men's wrestling team claimed three victories Saturday in the Star City Duals, hosted by Roanoke College at the Cregger Center Fieldhouse.
The Panthers (4-2) defeated University of Ozarks, ranked 24th nationally in NCAA Division III, 28-19; Southern Virginia University, 38-15; and Apprentice School 32-21, and lost to Roanoke, 25-16.
Sam Slate, competing at 184 pounds, and Braden Homsey, competing at 197 pounds, finished 4-0, and Levi Englman, competing at 133 pounds, was 3-0.
Homsey won two bouts by pin, one by technical fall and one by major decision.
Slate won two bouts by pin and Englman claimed two victories by pin and one by major decision.
Christian Hite, competing at 157 pounds, was 3-1 with three pins, while Tyler Ramirez (two pins at 149 pounds), Rayshawn Dixon (major decision at 285 pounds), Hayden Funck (141 pounds) and Colt Oliver (174 pounds) all were 2-2.
"We continue to improve every time we step on the mat,'' first-year Panthers head coach Logan Meister said.
In the first round, we were able to upset the No. 24 ranked team (in Division III) and we finished up 3-1. I love the dual meet setting and I love battling with this team.''
On Sunday, Ferrum placed seventh out of 10 teams in the Star City Classic.
Roanoke, which is steered by former Ferrum head coach Nate Yetzer, won the tournament with 373 points, followed by Mount Olive (N.C.) University (222), Apprentice (99), Ozarks (73), Liberty University (66), Washington and Lee University (61), Ferrum (47.5), Shenandoah University (32.5), Southwest Virginia Community College (3) and Patrick Henry Community College (0).
For the Panthers, Ethan Fragoso placed second at 285 pounds. He scored a win by pin in the quarterfinals over Peter Cortapasso.
George Mitchell placed third at 285 with a 3-1 mark. He bested Jarod Camacho, 8-3, in the third-place bout.
Trent Proctor (125 pounds) was 2-2 with a pin and placed sixth and Mason Rogers (133 pounds) was 2-2 and took seventh; he was victorious in the seventh-place match by pin.
Also competing for the Panthers were Jonathan Ward (0-2 at 141 pounds), Charles Tisby (0-2 at 157 pounds), Colson Pritchard (0-2 at 165 pounds), Jay Worley (0-2 at 165 pounds) and Trent Ray (1-2 at 285 pounds with a pin).
Ferrum women suffered setbacks
LYNCHBURG – Ferrum College’s women’s wrestling team lost dual matches to St. Andrew Presbyterian College and Liberty University Saturday.
For Ferrum, Katrina Anderson, competing at 136 pounds, finished 3-2 with each of her victories by technical fall.
Anderson bested Claudia Keanini and Maria Ferello of Liberty and Tonya Flourney of St. Andrews.
Also for Ferrum, Ryann Tyree, competing at 170 pounds, was 0-4 and Gabby Mendoza, competing at 191 pounds, was 0-1.
“…Our women all saw some valuable mat time and learned a lot. It was awesome to see them executing the techniques we’ve been working on in the practice room, and making improvements from our last competition,’’ Ferrum coach Jared Costa said.
Ferrum returns to action Saturday, Dec. 4 in the Aggie Duals in Doylestown, Pa.
The Panthers are slated to face Delaware Valley College, East Stroudsburg University and Elmira College.