COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Panthers face Generals for homecoming

FERRUM— Ferrum College’s football team attempts to end a seven-game losing streak Saturday when the Panthers entertain Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) foe Washington and Lee for homecoming.

Kickoff is 2 p.m. at W.B. Adams Stadium.

The Panthers (0-5, 0-2 in the ODAC) are playing the Generals, who lead the brief series, 3-0, on homecoming for the second time.

In 2016, the Generals won 38-35 when their kicker made a field goal on the last play of the game.

Since that loss, Ferrum has won two straight homecoming games and is 24-12 on homecoming during its NCAA Division III era.

Hank Norton, Dave Davis, David Harper, Rob Grande and Cleive Adams have homecoming wins to their credit.

Adams, a former Washington and Lee assistant coach, won his first homecoming game last year, 24-23, over Shenandoah University.

The Panthers started their current losing streak with their 28-24 loss to Washington and Lee in Lexington.

The Generals clinched last year’s ODAC championship and an automatic Division III playoff berth with that win.

