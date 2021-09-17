CNU’s football program left the USA South following the 2014 season and now competes in the rugged New Jersey Athletic Conferene (NJAC).

The Captains were the USA South’s marquee team; they won one ourtright league championships and shared eight titles, one of which was split three ways between CNU, Ferrum and Maryville (Tenn.) College.

The two teams’ 2014 contest was staged in Newport News and won by the Captains, 21-19.

CNU’s triumph was its 11th in a row in the set and it leads the series 13-1.

Ferrum’s lone will came in the 2003 season at W.B. Adams Field, 19-17, when the Panthers withstood a late-game field goal attempt by CNU; the kick was off the mark.

The Panthers were routed 58-12 the last time the Captains visited Adams Stadium in 2013.

The first encounter occurred in the 2001 Oyster Bowl and was won by CNU, 14-11, as the Captains finished 6-5 in their inaugural campaign.

Since then, they’ve played seven times in Newport News and six times at Adams Stadium.

Besides the 2013 runaway, games in 2002 (35-7), 2005 (44-7) and 2006 (55-7) were decided by 28, 37 and 48 points.