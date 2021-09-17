Panthers have one chance to end CNU skid

NEWPORT NEWS—Ferrum College’s football team revisits a past locale to renew a past rivalry when the Panthers play Christopher Newport University (CNU) for the first time since 2014.
Kickoff Saturday on the Captains’ home field is 1 p.m.
The Panthers (1-0) had their open date a week following a 31-24 season-opening win over Averett University.
The Captains (1-1) defeated Washington and Lee University in their opener at home and lost in overtime last week in Danville to Averett, which claimed victory with a post-regulation field goal.
CNU is on Ferrum’s slate for one season.
In 2022, Averett moves into the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) to replace Emory & Henry College and its game with Ferrum moves from the season-opener to the regular-season finisher.
The Panthers are adding non-conference games against the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and LaGrange (Ga.) College in a series of planned cross-over contests between the ODAC and the USA South Athletic Conference, Ferrum Director of Athletics John Sutyak said recently.
Ferrum and CNU are former USA South foes. In fact, all 14 of the match-ups in the series, which began in 2001, the Captains’ first year of intercollegiate football, are USA South encounters.
CNU’s football program left the USA South following the 2014 season and now competes in the rugged New Jersey Athletic Conferene (NJAC).
The Captains were the USA South’s marquee team; they won one ourtright league championships and shared eight titles, one of which was split three ways between CNU, Ferrum and Maryville (Tenn.) College.
The two teams’ 2014 contest was staged in Newport News and won by the Captains, 21-19.
CNU’s triumph was its 11th in a row in the set and it leads the series 13-1.
Ferrum’s lone will came in the 2003 season at W.B. Adams Field, 19-17, when the Panthers withstood a late-game field goal attempt by CNU; the kick was off the mark.
The Panthers were routed 58-12 the last time the Captains visited Adams Stadium in 2013.
The first encounter occurred in the 2001 Oyster Bowl and was won by CNU, 14-11, as the Captains finished 6-5 in their inaugural campaign.
Since then, they’ve played seven times in Newport News and six times at Adams Stadium.
Besides the 2013 runaway, games in 2002 (35-7), 2005 (44-7) and 2006 (55-7) were decided by 28, 37 and 48 points.
The 2005 loss was Ferrum’s only regular-season setback. The following week, the Panthers made their last appearance in the NCAA Division III playoffs and were conquered by Wesley (Del.) College, 58-14.
Ferrum finished 9-2 that season and shared the USA South championship with Methodist (N.C.) University. Ferrum earned the league’s automatic postseason berth based on its victory over the Monarchs in a game played on a Friday night at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field in Rocky Mount.
The Panthers’ other losses are by differences of three (14-11 in 2001), seven (16-9 in 2004), 11 (34-23 in 2007), three (13-10 in 2008), 14 (28-14 in 2009), six (27-21 in 2010), seven (38-31 in 2012) and two (21-19 in 2014). The 2008 game was decided by a fourth-quarter field goal by the Captains.
CNU has tallied 448 total points in the series, an average of 32 points-per-game.
Ferrum begins nine weeks of football with Saturday’s contest.
A game against Apprentice and a regular-season and series finisher against Emory & Henry are the only other non-conference outings that remain on Ferrum’s schedule after Saturday.
In last week’s loss at Averett, the two teams were tied at 7 after the first quarter, followed by a 10-point Cougars’ scoring surge in the second stanza that produced a 17-7 Averett advantage at intermission.
CNU trailed 10 points, 24-14, for a second time in third period before rallying for 13 points in the final frame of regulation courtesy of a touchdown and two field goals.
Averett tied the count at 27 with a field goal, then captured the victory with its overtime field goal.
ODAC play begins for the league’s other six teams Saturday as Shenandoah University visits Hampden-Sydney College; Guilford (N.C.) College travels to Washington and Lee; and Randolph-Macon College faces Bridgewater College on the road.
ODAC teams finished 4-1 in non-conference play last weekend and one game—Guilford versus Methodist—was postponed. Hampden-Sydney, which lost to Widener, 34-27, was the only conquered conference squad in the quintet.
ODAC teams are 9-3 through their first 12 games.