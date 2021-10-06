Panthers honor fallen teammate with OT triumph

FERRUM—Erick Nolasco’s goal in sudden-death overtime Saturday was the only one netted in 95:10 minutes of play as Ferrum College edged Bridgewater College in an emotionally charged Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s soccer match at Penn-Roediger Field.
Ferrum’s victory is its second in a row and comes in its first match in its return to field following the death of senior goalkeeper Cole Lipinski whose memory was honored in an inspirational, pre-match ceremony involving both teams.
As a way to remember Lipinski, who saw action in Ferrum’s one-goal victory over Southern Virginia just hours before his death, the Panthers will wear black armbands with the inscription CL #99 for the remainder of the season, first year head coach Matt Cureton said.
Aside from the first 15 minutes and the last 15 minutes of regulation play, Bridgewater (0-2 in the ODAC, 4-5 overall) controlled play.
But, but teams were able to hold each other at bay in terms of scoring.
Until Nolasco’s heroics at 4:50 into the first, 10-minute extra session. His shot from the left side of the field in transition found the top corner of Bridgewater’s net and set off a celebration that saw Ferrum’s players rush the field to mob Nolasco.
Ferrum (1-0 in the ODAC, 2-6 overall) which lost its first six matches of the season to carry over a losing streak from an abbreviated spring 2021 campaign, claims its first conference win in its league opener.
The Eagles held advantages in shots (18-7), shots on goal (7-4) and corner kicks (4-2) at match’s end. They did; however, commit the match’s lone offsides violation.
Also, the Eagles were charged with 11 fouls to the Panthers nine.
Ferrum goalkeeper William Winters (1-3) earned his first triumph of the season. In more than 95 minutes of action, he collected seven saves.
Bridgewater counterpart Tyler Deutsch finished the match with three saves.
David Franco took five shots for the Eagles, while Callum Harrison took two shots for the Panthers.
“...The boys showed incredible fight and togetherness. We started the game fantastic in possession, but lost our composure and never really put our foot back on the ball,’’ Cureton said.
“We need to work on consistency for sure. That’s college soccer for you, though, sometimes hard work and effort will win you games and that’s what happened. I’m really happy for the guys...’’
Freshman Oscar Garcia, a former prep standout at Franklin County and the 2021 Blue Ridge District Player of the Year, played the entire match for Bridgewater.
Ferrum returns to action today against ODAC foe Washington and Lee University, which is ranked No. 1 in NCAA Division III by the United Soccer Coaches and d3soccer.com .
Match time at Penn-Roediger Field is 7 p.m.
The Generals (2-0 in the ODAC, 8-0-1) have won eight straight matches since opening their season with a 1-1 draw against Emory (Ga.) University.
Washington and Lee has a non-conference victory over Christopher Newport University to its credit.
The Captains were ranked 15th nationally when the Generals conquered them on Sept. 24th in Lexington.
Washington and Lee holds a 10-1-1 series advantage.