Panthers honor fallen teammate with OT triumph

FERRUM—Erick Nolasco’s goal in sudden-death overtime Saturday was the only one netted in 95:10 minutes of play as Ferrum College edged Bridgewater College in an emotionally charged Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s soccer match at Penn-Roediger Field.

Ferrum’s victory is its second in a row and comes in its first match in its return to field following the death of senior goalkeeper Cole Lipinski whose memory was honored in an inspirational, pre-match ceremony involving both teams.

As a way to remember Lipinski, who saw action in Ferrum’s one-goal victory over Southern Virginia just hours before his death, the Panthers will wear black armbands with the inscription CL #99 for the remainder of the season, first year head coach Matt Cureton said.

Aside from the first 15 minutes and the last 15 minutes of regulation play, Bridgewater (0-2 in the ODAC, 4-5 overall) controlled play.

But, but teams were able to hold each other at bay in terms of scoring.

Until Nolasco’s heroics at 4:50 into the first, 10-minute extra session. His shot from the left side of the field in transition found the top corner of Bridgewater’s net and set off a celebration that saw Ferrum’s players rush the field to mob Nolasco.