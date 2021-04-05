Panthers open tournament play at Hampden-Sydney

The championship match is Sunday at the site of the higher seed.

Hampden-Sydney edged Ferrum, 1-0, during the regular season when Declan Shaw netted the match-winning goal at 86:36 courtesy of an assist from John Alexander.

The contest was played at Penn-Roediger Field and was the Tigers' sixth victory of the season.

Hampden-Sydney outshot Ferrum, 16-12, and held edges in shots on goal (7-6) and corner kicks (3-2) at match's end.

Ferrum last qualified for the ODAC tournament in 2018 and lost to Bridgewater College, 2-0, in the quarterfinals.

Ferrum has never won a postseason conference tournament match.

CORNER KICKS: Ferrum's women's soccer season has ended due to COVID-19 pandemic protocols within its program, according to officials with the ODAC.

The Panthers' last match was a 3-1 road loss to league foe Virginia Wesleyan University on March 28. Their regular-season finale against conference rival Eastern Mennonite University, scheduled for Sunday, April 4, was canceled.

Ferrum finished its spring campaign with a 2-3-2 overall mark and a 2-2-2 record in ODAC play.