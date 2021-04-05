Panthers open tournament play at Hampden-Sydney

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY - Ferrum College's Panthers are back in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's soccer tournament after a one-season absence.
The Panthers (4-3), under the direction of first-year head coach Felix Vu, is the No. 8 seed in the eight-team, single-elimination tournament that begins at campus sites Tuesday.
Ferrum takes on No. 1 seed Hampden-Sydney College in a quarterfinal-round match at 7 p.m.
The Tigers (8-0-0) enter postseason play with an unblemished record.
Hampden-Sydney has not lost since falling to Averett University, 1-0 in overtime on Sept. 11, 2019, albeit the Tigers were eliminated from the ODAC tournament that year in a penalty-kick shootout against the University of Lynchburg in a contest that ended in a 2-2 stalemate.
In other quarterfinal-round encounters, No. 7 seed Roanoke College visits No. 2 seed Washington and Lee University, No. 6 seed Guilford (N.C.) College travels to No. 3 seed Randolph-Macon College and No. 5 seed Randolph College journeys across town to take on No. 4 seed Lynchburg.
Hampden-Sydney is the No. 1 seed for the second straight tournament (fall 2019, spring 2021).
The semifinals are scheduled for Friday at the sites of the higher seed.
The championship match is Sunday at the site of the higher seed.
Hampden-Sydney edged Ferrum, 1-0, during the regular season when Declan Shaw netted the match-winning goal at 86:36 courtesy of an assist from John Alexander.
The contest was played at Penn-Roediger Field and was the Tigers' sixth victory of the season.
Hampden-Sydney outshot Ferrum, 16-12, and held edges in shots on goal (7-6) and corner kicks (3-2) at match's end.
Ferrum last qualified for the ODAC tournament in 2018 and lost to Bridgewater College, 2-0, in the quarterfinals.
Ferrum has never won a postseason conference tournament match.
CORNER KICKS: Ferrum's women's soccer season has ended due to COVID-19 pandemic protocols within its program, according to officials with the ODAC.
The Panthers' last match was a 3-1 road loss to league foe Virginia Wesleyan University on March 28. Their regular-season finale against conference rival Eastern Mennonite University, scheduled for Sunday, April 4, was canceled.
Ferrum finished its spring campaign with a 2-3-2 overall mark and a 2-2-2 record in ODAC play.
The Panthers would have qualified for the ODAC's post-season tournament as either a No. 6 and No. 7 had it not been for the COVID-19 shutdown, league officials said.
Eight teams qualified for the tournament, which begins Tuesday: No. 1 seed Washington and Lee, No. 2 seed Bridgewater, No. 3 seed Roanoke, No. 4 seed Virginia Wesleyan, No. 5 seed Lynchburg, No. 6 seed Randolph-Macon, No. 7 seed Shenandoah University and No. 8 seed Guilford.
Besides Sunday's match, Ferrum had home conference matches against Hollins University (March 11) and Sweet Briar College (March 21) canceled.
Ferrum, led by head coach Erin Saleeby, defeated Guilford and Emory & Henry College, lost to Virginia Wesleyan, Bridgewater and Washington and Lee and tied Roanoke and Randolph-Macon this season.