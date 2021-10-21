Panthers seek 3-1 ODAC mark

FERRUM - Ferrum College's football team seeks its third straight victory, all in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play, Saturday when the Panthers travel to Hampden-Sydney College for a league contest.

Kickoff is 1 p.m.

The Panthers (2-1 in the ODAC, 5-1 overall) rallied in the second half to defeat conference foes Bridgewater College and Shenandoah University in their last two games.

A 35-yard field goal by Seth Deaton with three seconds left proved to be the difference maker in last Saturday's 24-23 triumph.

The Tigers defeated the Panthers in the ODAC's designated third-place game during the spring season.

Ferrum was picked to finish sixth in the ODAC in a preseason poll.

Quarterback Titus Jones has thrown for 1,428 yards this season and ranks second in the conference behind Hampden-Sydney signal caller Tanner Bernard (1,589).

Jones is 573 passing yards shy of surpassing the 2,000-yard mark for the season. After Saturday, the Panthers have three games remaining.

Jones averaged 204.67 yards-per-game and has thrown for a league-best 12 touchdowns.