Panthers seek 3-1 ODAC mark

FERRUM - Ferrum College's football team seeks its third straight victory, all in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play, Saturday when the Panthers travel to Hampden-Sydney College for a league contest.
Kickoff is 1 p.m.
The Panthers (2-1 in the ODAC, 5-1 overall) rallied in the second half to defeat conference foes Bridgewater College and Shenandoah University in their last two games.
A 35-yard field goal by Seth Deaton with three seconds left proved to be the difference maker in last Saturday's 24-23 triumph.
The Tigers defeated the Panthers in the ODAC's designated third-place game during the spring season.
Ferrum was picked to finish sixth in the ODAC in a preseason poll.
Quarterback Titus Jones has thrown for 1,428 yards this season and ranks second in the conference behind Hampden-Sydney signal caller Tanner Bernard (1,589).
Jones is 573 passing yards shy of surpassing the 2,000-yard mark for the season. After Saturday, the Panthers have three games remaining.
Jones averaged 204.67 yards-per-game and has thrown for a league-best 12 touchdowns.
Tmahdae Penn, the Panthers' No. 1 receiver, ranks second in the ODAC in receiving yards with 600 and first in TDs with nine.
Former Franklin County prep standout Kaleb Smith, a Hampden-Sydney senior, is fifth in the ODAC in rushing. In five games, he has 296 yards on 63 carries with three TDs and four fumbles, two of which he has lost.
Smith ranks fourth in the ODAC in all-purpose yards with 514 (296 rushing, 2018 receiving).
Saturday's contest is the 25th of Smith's career. He needs 549 yards rushing to reach 2,000 for his career.
Former FCHS prep performer Jacob Bayer is a junior safety for the Tigers.
In 2019 and 2020, he saw action in nine game and registered 22 tackles - 11 solo and 11 assisted stops- and a pass deflection.
Hampden-Sydney is 2-1 in the ODAC, 2-4 overall.
Washington and Lee University (3-0) is in first place in the conference, followed by Randolph-Macon (3-1), Ferrum, Hampden-Sydney, Shenandoah (2-2), Bridgewater (0-3) and Guilford (0-4).
Washington and Lee (5-1), Randolph-Macon (6-1), Ferrum and Shenandoah (4-2) are the only teams in the league with winning overall record.