Panthers suffer 12th straight setback, 79-58

VIRGINIA BEACH - Virginia Wesleyan University converted 50% of its shots from the floor Saturday in a 21-point, 79-58, rout of Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) foe Ferrum College in a league men's basketball match-up at the Jane P. Batten Student Center's TowneBank Arena.

The Marlins won for the 10th time in league play this season and bested the Panthers for the second time this season.

Kelvin Nicholson, who hit two, first-half free throws to give his team an advantage it would not surrender, paced Virginia Wesleyan (14-9, 10-4 ODAC) with a game-best 18 points.

Also scoring in double figures were Corey Pelham and Omari Deveaux each with 12 points.

Tim Fisher claimed a game-best 15 rebounds, 10 of which were on the defensive end of the floor.

Ferrum (5-18, 0-14 ODAC) suffered its 12th straight loss and its 15th in a row in conference play dating to last year's loss in the semifinals of the league's postseason tournament.

The Panthers led 6-2 after Bryce Hall and Michael Spraggins swished consecutive 3-pointers early in the contest.

An 11-0 scoring surge by the Marlins accounted for a 35-23 edge.

Spraggins ended that run with a 3-pointer, and from that point and afterwards, the Panthers totaled nine of the last 16 points of the first half to trail by seven, 42-35, at intermission.

Ferrum pulled to within five when Taqwain Drummond tallied the first points of the second half and later the Panthers moved to within four points after a successful free-throw attempt by Drummond.

With 15:09 to play, Drummond hit two more free throws to slice the deficit to two points, 44-42.

But one minute later, Miles Wallace singed the net from the 3-point arc to ignite a 16-2 Virginia Wesleyan run that produced a 60-44 advantage.

James Smith Jr.'s jumper at 9:29 cut the deficit to 14, but from that point, the Marlins would outscore the Panthers, 19-12, to secure the victory.

Drummond finished with seven points in 17 minutes of action off the bench.

Spraggins paced the Panthers with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Smith netted 14 points and Hall tallied eight.

Ferrum returns to action Wednesday against ODAC foe the University of Lynchburg.

Tip off at Swartz Gym is 7 p.m.

The contest is the final home game for seniors Smith, Drummond, Jamar Butler, Hunter Ladler and Mike Patterson.