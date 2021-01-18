Panthers win once, fall twice during season-opening weekend

GAFFNEY, S.C. - Ferrum College's women's wrestling team, a day removed from opening its 2021 season with a victory, dropped a pair of dual meets Saturday, falling to nationally-ranked Limestone University, 28-10, and Colorado Mesa University, 36-5.
Colorado Mesa won both of its matches in the event, while Limestone, ranked 14th nationally, split its two matches.
In the loss to Limestone, Ferrum (1-2) manufactured its points courtesy of a forfeit win by Katerina Pendergrass at 110 pounds and a triumph by pin by Katrina Anderson at 130 pounds.
Limestone was victorious at 116 pounds (forfeit), 123 pounds (forfeit), 136 pounds (technical fall), 155 pounds (forfeit) 170 pounds (technical fall) and 191 pounds (forfeit).
Destiny Benjamin accounted for the Panthers' points in their loss to Colorado Mesa with her victory by technical fall at 136 pounds.
Colorado Mesa won eight weight classes: 101 pounds (decision), 116 pounds (forfeit), 123 pounds (forfeit), 130 pounds (technical fall), 143 pounds (forfeit), 155 pounds (forfeit), 170 pounds (technical fall) and 191 pounds (forfeit).
"(Saturday) was full of great matches...We are looking forward to our next competition at Emmanuel,'' Ferrum head coach Breonnah Neal said.
The Emmanuel Women's Invitational is Saturday, Jam 23 in Franklin Springs, Ga.
MAT NOTES: Ferrum bested Liberty University in its season and home opener Friday at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
There were two contested bouts in the match.
Leya Deickman's pin in 46 seconds secured the victory for the Panthers.
Morganne Flinkstrom suffered a one-point defeat (3-2) at 170 pounds.
Winning by forfeit for Ferrum were Katerina Pendergrass (109 pounds), Katrina Anderson (130 pounds) and Destiny Benjamin (136 pounds).
Liberty claimed a pair of wins by forfeit (143 pounds,155 pounds).
Ferrum won five of six exhibition bouts: two by Benjamin (pin at 143 pounds, pin at 155 pounds) and one each by Deickman (pin at 191 pounds), Anderson (pin at 130 pounds) and Flinkstrom (5-1 decision at 170 pounds).
"I was glad our women were able to compete again after these difficult times,'' Neal said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc on scheduling.
"The team came out with a win and there is still room for growth. I can't wait to dee how the season continues.
"Ferrum has done a lot to make this possible for us and we are son grateful for the opportunity,'' Neal said.