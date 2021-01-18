Panthers win once, fall twice during season-opening weekend

MAT NOTES: Ferrum bested Liberty University in its season and home opener Friday at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

There were two contested bouts in the match.

Leya Deickman's pin in 46 seconds secured the victory for the Panthers.

Morganne Flinkstrom suffered a one-point defeat (3-2) at 170 pounds.

Winning by forfeit for Ferrum were Katerina Pendergrass (109 pounds), Katrina Anderson (130 pounds) and Destiny Benjamin (136 pounds).

Liberty claimed a pair of wins by forfeit (143 pounds,155 pounds).

Ferrum won five of six exhibition bouts: two by Benjamin (pin at 143 pounds, pin at 155 pounds) and one each by Deickman (pin at 191 pounds), Anderson (pin at 130 pounds) and Flinkstrom (5-1 decision at 170 pounds).

"I was glad our women were able to compete again after these difficult times,'' Neal said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc on scheduling.

"The team came out with a win and there is still room for growth. I can't wait to dee how the season continues.

"Ferrum has done a lot to make this possible for us and we are son grateful for the opportunity,'' Neal said.