Patrick Henry shuts out Franklin County in two-night match

Franklin County finished its non-district girls varsity soccer match against Patrick Henry Friday night and suffered a 2-0 setback to the Patriots at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The contest kicked off on Thursday, but was interrupted by inclement weather with 16:02 showing in the first half with Patrick Henry leading 1-0.

The game was resumed with a throw-in at midfield by the Patriots.

Patrick Henry would net its second goal on a corner kick later in the opening half half.

Neither team scored in the second half.

The Eagles suffered their fourth shut-out loss of the season and have been shutout five times this season; they are 0-4-1 in those matches.

Earlier this season, the Eagles and the Patriots played to a scoreless stalemate.

FCHS is 1-4-1 overall with Blue Ridge District action on the horizon.

The Eagles have one last non-league match: a road contest against Christiansburg on May 3.

Eagles finish 2-1 in Battle of the Bases

Franklin County's varsity softball team won 2 of 3 games in this weekend's annual Battle of the Bases showcase at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School Softball Complex.

The Eagles defeated Chestnut Ridge of Pennsylvania, 13-2, Friday and Liberty Christian Academy, 19-3 Saturday and lost to Turner Ashby, 7-3, Saturday.

Turner Ashby lost in the state championship game in Class 3 in 2014 and 2019.

Chestnut Ridge is in New Paris, Pa.

Prior to the tournament, the Eagles dropped a 3-2 non-district decision to Halifax County.

The Eagles are 4-2.

FCHS was scheduled to open Blue Ridge District play at home Tuesday against Staunton River.

The Eagles are slated to host Blacksburg Wednesday at home. First pitch is 5 p.m.

CIRCLING THE BASES: FCHS's junior varsity team is 8-0.

To date, the Eagles have defeated Jefferson Forest twice (11-3, 7-0), William Byrd twice (10-0, 19-9), Blacksburg (10-9), Halifax County (6-5) and Chestnut Ridge (Pa.) twice (13-3, 16-3).

FCHS was scheduled to open Blue Ridge District play at home Tuesday against Staunton River.

Thursday, the Eagles entertain Jefferson Forest in a doubleheader with games set for 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Kids Fishing Day is April 23

The fifth annual Kids Fishing Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 23 at Woody Lake.

The free event is for youth ages 15 and younger and is from 10 a.m. to noon.

Woody Lake is behind Benjamin Franklin Middle School adjacent to W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

The event, which is sponsored by the Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation, has averaged an attendance of more than 100 each year.

The recreation department has fishing rods for youth who want to attend, but may not have an adequate rod.

Trophies are presented to those who catch the largest and the smallest fish.

For information, call Matt Ross with the recreation department, (540) 483-9293, or contact him by email: matt.Ross@FranklinCountyVA.gov .