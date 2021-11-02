Play in second, fourth quarters propels Wolverines

Two players scored in double figures, combining for more than half of their team’s points as Andrew Lewis Middle School bested Benjamin Franklin Middle Scdhool 60-24 in a Roanoke Valley Middle School District boys basketball game Monday at BFMS.
The Eagles (0-1, 0-1 in the district), coached by former Franklin County prep star Chris Tyree, opened their 2021-22 season with the loss.
The Wolverines dominated play in the second and fourth quarters, winning those frames 21-3 and 21-10.
Andrew Lewis led 6-4 after the opening period and used its second-stanza surge to produce a 20-point, 27-7 advantage at intermission.
Andrew Lewis won the third period by five points, 12-7, to make the count 39-14.
A 25-point lead was enhanced to 36 at game’s end with the Wolverines’ fourth-quarter run.
Ten players contributed points to Andrew Lewis’ victory.
The Wolverines made 23 field goals, five of which were 3-pointers, and was 9 of 13 (69.2 percent) from the free-throw line.
The Eagles converted seven field goals, three of which were 3-pointers, and were 7 of 17 (41.2 percent) from the free-throw line.
Antonio Mack, Ja’ziel Hart and Jalonte Edmunds each hit a 3-pointer for the Eagles.
Mack finished with a team-best seven points, Hart scored five and Edmunds tallied four.
Also scoring were Jacob Mullins with three points, Rylan Adkins and Nathan Hayes each with two and Tyrat Flagner with one.
BFMS’s next game is Thursday against district foe Northside Middle School.
Tip off is 5:30 p.m. in Roanoke.