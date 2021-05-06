Preece heads to Franklin County, them to Darlington

“To be honest, I don’t know what to expect yet,” Preece said. “I don’t know what to expect after lap one. I’m looking forward to working with Coulter Motorsports.

I remember when I was behind him at South Boston, they had a fast race car. Unfortunately, we found a broken valve spring in our car the other day. They got wind of it and it came about to where I could run their car so it’s a good deal.”

Preece’s goal is the same as it is any time he shows up to a race track – to win.

“The reason I say I love racing is because I love winning, just like everybody who shows up,” Preece said. “That’s what we all want to do. That’s why we all race.

"We want the trophy and the money and everything at the end of the day. I’m going to show up, have some fun, and race these guys.”

After racing at FCS, Preece will head to Darlington to compete in Sunday's Goodyear 400. He seeks his first victory on the Cup Series.

Like FCS, Darlington is a gritty, challenging track known by the monikers, "The Track too Tough to Tame'' and "The Lady in Black.''

But Preece is no stranger to doing double or even triple duty and he said is up for the challenge.