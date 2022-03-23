Rain forces schedule changes

Today's rains have forced several changes to Franklin County's athletic schedule.

- The Eagles' Blue Ridge District baseball opener in Roanoke against William Fleming is postponed.

- The Eagles' Blue Ridge Ridge District softball opener at home against William Fleming is postponed.

- The Eagles girls varsity soccer match against William Fleming and the girls junior varsity soccer contest against Northside, both at home, are postponed.

- The Eagles boys varsity and boys junior varsity soccer matches in Roanoke against Blue Ridge District rival William Fleming are postponed.

- A boys and girls track and field meet between Benjamin Franklin Middle School and Northside Middle School in Roanoke is postponed and rescheduled for Thursday.

- A softball game between Benjamin Franklin Middle School and Andrew Lewis Middle School at home is postponed.