Sheehan wins Ferrum's President's Cup

Sheehan is the first men’s lacrosse player to win the award.

“It’s an honor to win this award and to be the first men’s lacrosse player to achieve this,’’ Sheehan said in a statement prepared by the college.

“It has been a goal of mine to work towards the award since I learned about it my sophomore year. My professors, advisors and coaches have done so much for me during my time (at Ferrum) to help me reach my academic and athletic goals…and I am extremely thankful for them.’’

Sheehan is a history, social studies, teacher education major and carries a minor in secondary education. He is a member of Ferrum’s Boone Honors Program. His GPA is 3.92

Sheehan was nominated by Ferrum head men’s lacrosse coach Michael Baggetta.

An extensive list of his academic and athletic accomplishments and a testimonial of almost two pages, written by Baggetta, was submitted to the award’s selection committee on behalf of Sheehan.