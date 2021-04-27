Sheehan wins Ferrum's President's Cup

FERRUM - Jack Sheehan, a dual-sport student-athlete during the spring semester who will graduate from Ferrum College this weekend, has been selected as the recipient of the 2021 President’s Cup.
The award was presented to Sheehan on April 16 during the college’s academic awards ceremony.
Sheehan is the 64th recipient of the award.
The President’s Cup, which was first presented in 1967, is given to the student-athlete(s) who best exhibits excellence in academics, athletics, campus and community leadership and character.
Candidates for the award must have a minimum 3.2 grade-point-average (GPA) and have attained senior class standing.
On 10 occasions, multiple President’s Cup awards have been presented: in 1990, 1995, 1996, 2002, 2007, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017.
Past award winners Joel DeBoe, the President’s Cup’s first recipient, Hal Baird, former director of athletics and head baseball coach at Auburn (Ala.) University, Larry Robinson, Anthony Drakeford, Kelly Caputo and Steve Gallagher are members of the college’s Alumni-Sports Hall of Fame.
Also, Ferrum’s Vice President for Institutional Advancement Wilson Paine (2007) is a past recipient.
Sheehan is a four-year standout on the men’s lacrosse team and also played football this past spring, serving as the Panthers’ place kicker.
Sheehan is the first men’s lacrosse player to win the award.
“It’s an honor to win this award and to be the first men’s lacrosse player to achieve this,’’ Sheehan said in a statement prepared by the college.
“It has been a goal of mine to work towards the award since I learned about it my sophomore year. My professors, advisors and coaches have done so much for me during my time (at Ferrum) to help me reach my academic and athletic goals…and I am extremely thankful for them.’’
Sheehan is a history, social studies, teacher education major and carries a minor in secondary education. He is a member of Ferrum’s Boone Honors Program. His GPA is 3.92
Sheehan was nominated by Ferrum head men’s lacrosse coach Michael Baggetta.
An extensive list of his academic and athletic accomplishments and a testimonial of almost two pages, written by Baggetta, was submitted to the award’s selection committee on behalf of Sheehan.
“…As long as I have coached Jack, he has never lacked effort, in fact, the more on his plate the better effort and more productive he becomes,’’ Baggetta said. “He is what we know of in the sports world as a ‘gamer,’ someone who is always on point when they are playing, but because of his ability to stay disciplined and the effort he always puts forth, he seldom has an off day.
“(Jack) has been able to raise the level of self-expectations for those around him whether it’s sparking discussions in the classroom or elevating the play of himself and others. He truly rises to the occasion.’’
Baggetta recalled Sheehan telling him “that he was a pretty decent kicker in high school,’’ and when he learned that the Panthers football team was in need of a kicker, he told head coach Cleive Adams of Sheehan.
Ferrum was conducting a spring campaign for the first time in program history because its traditional, fall 2020 season had been a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sheehan would agree to become a multiple-sport player in the same season while applying to graduate school and continuing to work towards graduation, Baggetta said.
Both the football and men's lacrosse seasons began in February.
Sheehan’s football career would end with a Saturday afternoon game at Hampden-Sydney College with third place in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) at stake. Afterwards, he would change into his lacrosse gear and compete against the Tigers again.
In the football game, Sheehan made both of his point-after-touchdown (PAT) kicks, he averaged 57 yards on three kickoff and was credited with a rush for minus four yards. In the lacrosse match, he didn’t score, but did take one shot.
During a five-game season, Sheehan made 2 of 3 field-goal attempts, including a career-best 32-yard boot, and was 10 of 11 in PAT tries for 16 points.
Sheehan completes his college lacrosse career when the Panthers conclude their 2021 season Saturday afternoon at W.B. Adams Stadium against conference rival Virginia Wesleyan University.
The match is the 56th of his career and Sheehan is expected to make his 55th start.
This season, Sheehan, an attackman, has scored 13 goals and passed out nine assists.
For his career, Sheehan has netted 48 goals and distributed 48 assists for 96 points. He ranks among the top 10 in program history in assists and points.
“…I have been very fortunate to coach Jack,’’ Baggetta said.
