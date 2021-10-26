Smith rushes for three touchdowns, guides Tigers over Panthers

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY - Hampden-Sydney College scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter Saturday and defeated Ferrum College for the second time during the calendar year, 42-28 in an Old Dominion Athlletic Conference (ODAC) football contest at Lewis C. Everett Stadium.

The win keeps the Tigers (3-1 in the ODAC, 3-4 overall) in contention for the conference title.

Washington and Lee is undefeated in league play and needs one triumph in its next two ODAC games to secure the championship and an automatic NCAA Division III playoff berth that goes with it.

Randolph-Macon College and Hampden-Sydney each has one conference setback.

Both lost to the Generals.

Ferrrum (2-2 in the ODAC, 5-2 overall) needs one win in its last three games to secure a winning season.

The Panthers were picked to finish sixth in the ODAC in preseason, but four wins in conference play remain a possibility.

In defeat, Ferrum quarterback Titus Jones accounted for four touchdowns - two passing and two rushing.

Ferrum trailed 21-7 after the first quarter and 28-21 at intermission.