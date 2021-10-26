Smith rushes for three touchdowns, guides Tigers over Panthers

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY - Hampden-Sydney College scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter Saturday and defeated Ferrum College for the second time during the calendar year, 42-28 in an Old Dominion Athlletic Conference (ODAC) football contest at Lewis C. Everett Stadium.
The win keeps the Tigers (3-1 in the ODAC, 3-4 overall) in contention for the conference title.
Washington and Lee is undefeated in league play and needs one triumph in its next two ODAC games to secure the championship and an automatic NCAA Division III playoff berth that goes with it.
Randolph-Macon College and Hampden-Sydney each has one conference setback.
Both lost to the Generals.
Ferrrum (2-2 in the ODAC, 5-2 overall) needs one win in its last three games to secure a winning season.
The Panthers were picked to finish sixth in the ODAC in preseason, but four wins in conference play remain a possibility.
In defeat, Ferrum quarterback Titus Jones accounted for four touchdowns - two passing and two rushing.
Ferrum trailed 21-7 after the first quarter and 28-21 at intermission.
The Panthers squared the count by tallying the only points of the third period.
Former Franklin County prep standout Kaleb Smith, a Hampden-Sydney senior, accumulated 138 of his team’s 159 rushing yards on 21 carries.
Smith scored three touchdowns: one in the first quarter, one in the second stanza on a six-yard run 41 seconds before intermission and one on a 52-yard run with 1:14 showing in the final frame to settle the outcome.
Smith’s second TD broke a stalemate at 21.
Smith finishes his career with a 2-2 record against Ferrum.
Smith has played in 26 games in his career. He needs 411 rushing yards to reach 2,000 for his career.
The Tigers, playing in their homecoming game, led 14-0 before Jones rushed for an 8-yard TD with 1:35 left in the first quarter.
Then, Hampden-Sydney responded before the end of the period when quarterback Tanner Bernard completed a 54-yard scoring strike to Breaden Bowling.
The Panthers rallied to even the count at 21 following a 2-yard TD hook-up between Jones and Daniel Lamb at 7:36 of the second stanza and a second rushing score by Jones.
In the third period, Jones hit tight end Conner Sides with a 5-yard TD toss tp produce a deadlock at 28.
Bernard’s 79-yard scoring strike to Bowling broke the tie and ignited the Tigers’ 14-point fourth quarter.
Bernard threw for 297 yards; he was 14 of 23 with one interception, and Bowling totaled 133 receiving yards.
Jones threw for 333 yards on a 29 of 43 clip, but was intercepted twice. Joshua Ellerbe rushed for 106 on 24 carries and Tmahdae Penn accumulated 90 receiving yards.
Jones has thrown for 1,761 yards and is 239 yards shy of the 2,000-yard milestone and 98 yards shy of breaking the single-season program standard.
Jones, who averages 252 yards-per-game passing, is on course to throw for more than 2,500 yards after throwing for more than 1,000 yards during the Panthers’ five-game spring season.
Jones has thrown for a league-best 14 TDs this season. He is four shy of the single-season program record.
Ferrum totaled 558 offensive yards to 456 for Hampden-Sydney and dominated time of possession: 41:50 to 18:10.
Each team committed two turnovers.
Will Pickren led Hampden-Sydney’s defense with a game-best 15 tackles.
Tanner Kennedy recorded a team-best seven tackles for Ferrum.
The Panthers playe their final home game of the season Saturday against ODAC rival Guilford (N.C.) College.
Kickoff at W.B. Adams Stadium is 2 p.m.
Two of the Panthers’ last three games are ODAC match-ups.
FIRST AND 10: Besides Smith, several other former FCHS prep performers saw action in the contest - all for the Panthers: Josh Luckett, Jayron Smith, Will Hairston, Ethan Berger and Justin Motley.
Smith earns ODAC accolades
FOREST - Hampden-Sydney College senior running back Kaleb Smith, a former Franklin County prep standout, has been selected Offensive Player of the Week in the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).
In the Tigers' 42-28 conference victory over Ferrum College Saturday, Smith rushed for 138 yards on 21 carries and scored three touchdowns on runs covering 1 yard, 6 yards and 52 yards.
Also, Smith caught four passes for 27 yards.