Summers accepts coaching post at Wartburg

WAVERLY, Iowa - Wartburg College football program has added Luke Summers, an offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Ferrum College, to its coaching staff.

Summers will serve as an assistant coach and offensive line coach. He has been with Ferrum since January 2016.

"...The commitment to athletics and investment in student-athletes is very evident when you step foot on the Wartburg campus. The tradition of success at Wartburg is one of the best in the country, and I'm excited to be a part of that," Summers said.

As a Ferrum assistant, Summers coached 21 players who earned all-league honors; an offense that finished first in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) in passing touchdowns and fewest fumbles in 2021; and a spring season offense that led the conference in passing, passing touchdowns and fewest interceptions.

"Luke brings a wealth of football knowledge and experience to our program. He has a proven track record of success throughout his football career from playing or coaching in six national championship games at the University of Mount Union, to coaching three conference players of the year and two All-Americans in his six seasons as the offensive coordinator at Ferrum College," Wartburg head football coach Chris Winter said.

Summers also served as the strength and conditioning coordinator for the Ferrum program and managed a recruiting territory that covered parts Virginia and North Carolina.

Prior to Ferrum, Summers was an assistant football coach and recruiting coordinator for Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio, for three years.

A four-year letter winner, Summers played on three Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl national-championship winning teams (2005, 2006 and 2008) at Mount Union and served as a team captain as a senior.

In 2011, he was a member of the gold medalist National Football Team that represented the United States in the International Federation of American Football Senior World Championship in Austria.

"His values and approach match up with the winning culture that has been created in our athletic department at Wartburg College. His commitment to developing quality student-athletes is apparent, and I know he will be a great mentor to our offensive line group both on and off the field," Winter said.