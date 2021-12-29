Titans topple Eagles in low-scoring affair

Cosby held Franklin County to single-digit scoring in each of the first three quarters Tuesday and defeated the Eagles, 39-26, on the first night of the McDonald's Christmas Classic at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

In the first game of the doubleheader, Thomas Dale, led by former FCHS head coach Keyode Rogers, now in his second season in charge of the Knights, defeated Patrick Henry by 16 points.

FCHS, Cosby and Thomas Dale are rivals in Class 6 Region A; the Knights are the reigning region champion and a season removed from competing in the state tournament. Patrick Henry competes in Class 5 Region D.

Cosby (4-4) squares its record with the victory.

The Eagles (3-4), who suffered their second straight loss, scored two fewer points (12) in the final frame than they did in the first three quarters combined (14).

Cosby led from wire-to-wire; the game was never tied.

Cosby turned a 4-1 edge into a 13-1 advantage courtesy of a 9-0 surge in the first period, a quarter the Titans would win 13-4.

The Eagles didn't tally their first field goal until the last two seconds of the quarter when Rylan McGhee swished a 3-pointer.

Cosby started an 11-0 run with its first basket of the second stanza and would win the period, 13-2.

FCHS was held scoreless until the 1:11 mark when the Eagles made their second and final field goal of the first half.

The two teams combined for 18 points in the third quarter.

Eli Foutz swished two 3-point field goals in the stanza and Haven Mullins made a basket.

Cosby's lead was 17 points, 31-14, after Foutz's second trey, then the Titans finished the quarter with a 5-0 run.

In the fourth quarter, the Eagles did the bulk of their scoring from the free-throw line courtesy of a 10 of 10 shooting display.

Jamerise Holland netted his team's lone field goal, its last one of the game with six minutes to play.

FCHS cut the deficit to 13 points, 39-26, with 1:34 to play after two made free throws by Jonas Stockton.

The Eagles had a pair of chances to cut the deficit to 11 points before the game's conclusion, but failed to do so.

Thirteen players - eight for Cosby, five for FCHS - in the contest, none of whom finished in double figures.

Nigel Clarkson led the Titans with eight points.

Also scoring were Mason Pulliam with seven points, Max Wajciechowski and Colin Mitchell each with five, Tony Chan, Brayden Simpson and Mason Howard each with four and JB Brizendine with two.

Cosby made 16 field goals, three of which were 3-pointers, and was 4 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Pulliam, Wajciechowski and Mitchell each hit a 3-pointer.

FCHS converted six field goals, three of which were 3-pointers, and was 11 of 14 from the free-throw line.

McGhee paced the Eagles with eight points.

Also scoring were Foutz with six, Mullins and Holland each with five and Stockton with two.