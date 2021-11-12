Western Branch rallies to end Eagles' season

CHESAPEAKE - No. 2 seed Western Branch rallied from a 13-point deficit by scoring 21 points in the last 7 1/2 minutes of play Thursday for a 35-27 quarterfinal-round victory over No. 7 seed Franklin County in the Class 6 Region A football playoffs.
With the win, its first postseason victory since 2013, Western Branch (9-2) advances to the semifinals where it faces either No. 6 seed Ocean Lakes or No. 3 seed Manchester, a recent past Class 6 state champion.
The loss ends FCHS's season.
The Eagles (5-6), competing in postseason for the fifth straight year, were seeking their first playoff victory since a 2018 quarterfinal-round triumph over Clover Hill when they competed in Region B.
FCHS is 4-11 in 15 playoff games beginning with its first in 2002 with four straight losses. Its last three postseason setbacks have been decided by a total of 26 points.
The Eagles led 27-14 with 9:14 showing after Jahylen Lee scored the last of his three touchdowns.
Shimique Blizzard answered for Western Branch when he found the end zone from six yards with 7:20 left to make the count 27-21.
The TD ignited Western Branch's rally.
Then, Western Branch successfully employed an onside kick and retained possession.
Western Branch's game-winning drive culminated with a 44-yard pass play from Taquan Troutman to Paul Billups Jr.
With the count 28-27, Western Branch extended its lead to eight points when Troutman scored from one yard.
Trailing 35-27, FCHS had a chance to tie, but on its last play with two seconds showing, Eli Foutz's pass in the end zone was knocked down by a Western Branch defender.
The two teams combined for 745 offensive yards: 374 by Western Branch, 371 by FCHS.
Blizzard rushed for 222 yards on 21 carries and three TDs, while Troutman totaled 79 yards on 11 carries.
Lee finished with 170 yards on 33 totes, while Foutz was 12 of 27 for 184 yards and one score.
Lee finished the campaign 35 yards shy of the 2,000-yard rushing milestone for the season.
Lee's 1,965 rushing yards is a single-season, program-best total.
Counting its seven-game spring season that replaced a 2020 fall schedule postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, FCHS played 18 games during the 2021 calendar year and finished 9-9.
FRANKLIN COUNTY IN POSTSEASON PLAY
YEAR OPPONENT SCORE RESULT
2002 @Osbourn Park 21-15 Lost
2003 @Osbourn Park 35-20 Lost
2005 @Osbourn 58-41 Lost
2009 Colonial Forge 37-35 Won*
2009 @Battlefield 33-7 Lost
2010 Woodbridge 17-14 Won
2010 @Colonial Forge 43-19 Lost
2011 Colonial Forge 21-14 Won
2011 Battlefield 38-20 Lost
2017 @Thomas Dale 50-0 Lost
2018 Clover Hill 14-0 Won
2018 @Colonial Forge 42-7 Lost
2019 @Landstown 35-27 Lost
2020/21 @Thomas Dale 41-31 Lost
2021 @Western Branch 35-27 Lost
*Game played at Libery-Bealeton
NOTES: Three head coaches have guided the Eagles in their postseason games: Billy Miles (2002, 2003, 2005, 0-3); Chris Jones (2009, 2010, 2011, 3-3) and J.R. Edwards (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020/21. 2021, 1-5).