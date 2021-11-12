Western Branch rallies to end Eagles' season

CHESAPEAKE - No. 2 seed Western Branch rallied from a 13-point deficit by scoring 21 points in the last 7 1/2 minutes of play Thursday for a 35-27 quarterfinal-round victory over No. 7 seed Franklin County in the Class 6 Region A football playoffs.

With the win, its first postseason victory since 2013, Western Branch (9-2) advances to the semifinals where it faces either No. 6 seed Ocean Lakes or No. 3 seed Manchester, a recent past Class 6 state champion.

The loss ends FCHS's season.

The Eagles (5-6), competing in postseason for the fifth straight year, were seeking their first playoff victory since a 2018 quarterfinal-round triumph over Clover Hill when they competed in Region B.

FCHS is 4-11 in 15 playoff games beginning with its first in 2002 with four straight losses. Its last three postseason setbacks have been decided by a total of 26 points.

The Eagles led 27-14 with 9:14 showing after Jahylen Lee scored the last of his three touchdowns.

Shimique Blizzard answered for Western Branch when he found the end zone from six yards with 7:20 left to make the count 27-21.

The TD ignited Western Branch's rally.