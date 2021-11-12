 Skip to main content
Western Branch rallies to end Eagles' season
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Franklin County head football coach J.R. Edwards (right) confers with assistant coach Clint Peregoy on the sidelines during a recent game. Edwards, Billy Miles and Chris Jones have guided the Eagles into postseason play. FCHS is 4-11 in 15 postseason games since 2002, the first year the Eagles qualified for the playoffs in program history.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

CHESAPEAKE - No. 2 seed Western Branch rallied from a 13-point deficit by scoring 21 points in the last 7 1/2 minutes of play Thursday for a 35-27 quarterfinal-round victory over No. 7 seed Franklin County in the Class 6 Region A football playoffs.

With the win, its first postseason victory since 2013, Western Branch (9-2) advances to the semifinals where it faces either No. 6 seed Ocean Lakes or No. 3 seed Manchester, a recent past Class 6 state champion.

The loss ends FCHS's season.

The Eagles (5-6), competing in postseason for the fifth straight year, were seeking their first playoff victory since a 2018 quarterfinal-round triumph over Clover Hill when they competed in Region B.

FCHS is 4-11 in 15 playoff games beginning with its first in 2002 with four straight losses. Its last three postseason setbacks have been decided by a total of 26 points.

The Eagles led 27-14 with 9:14 showing after Jahylen Lee scored the last of his three touchdowns.

Shimique Blizzard answered for Western Branch when he found the end zone from six yards with 7:20 left to make the count 27-21. 

The TD ignited Western Branch's rally.

Then, Western Branch successfully employed an onside kick and retained possession.

Western Branch's game-winning drive culminated with a 44-yard pass play from Taquan Troutman to Paul Billups Jr.

With the count 28-27, Western Branch extended its lead to eight points when Troutman scored from one yard.

Trailing 35-27, FCHS had a chance to tie, but on its last play with two seconds showing, Eli Foutz's pass in the end zone was knocked down by a Western Branch defender.

The two teams combined for 745 offensive yards: 374 by Western Branch, 371 by FCHS.

Blizzard rushed for 222 yards on 21 carries and three TDs, while Troutman totaled 79 yards on 11 carries.

Lee finished with 170 yards on 33 totes, while Foutz was 12 of 27 for 184 yards and one score.

Lee finished the campaign 35 yards shy of the 2,000-yard rushing milestone for the season.

Lee's 1,965 rushing yards is a single-season, program-best total.

Counting its seven-game spring season that replaced a 2020 fall schedule postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, FCHS played 18 games during the 2021 calendar year and finished 9-9.

FRANKLIN COUNTY IN POSTSEASON PLAY

YEAR             OPPONENT                 SCORE           RESULT

2002              @Osbourn Park            21-15             Lost

2003              @Osbourn Park            35-20             Lost

2005              @Osbourn                   58-41             Lost

2009              Colonial Forge              37-35             Won*

2009              @Battlefield                 33-7               Lost

2010              Woodbridge                 17-14             Won

2010              @Colonial Forge           43-19             Lost

2011              Colonial Forge              21-14             Won

2011              Battlefield                    38-20             Lost

2017              @Thomas Dale             50-0               Lost

2018               Clover Hill                   14-0               Won

2018              @Colonial Forge            42-7               Lost

2019              @Landstown                 35-27             Lost

2020/21         @Thomas Dale              41-31             Lost

2021              @Western Branch          35-27             Lost

*Game played at Libery-Bealeton

NOTES: Three head coaches have guided the Eagles in their postseason games: Billy Miles (2002, 2003, 2005, 0-3); Chris Jones (2009, 2010, 2011, 3-3) and J.R. Edwards (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020/21. 2021, 1-5).

A RECORD-SETTING RUNNING BACK
A RECORD-SETTING RUNNING BACK

  • Updated

Franklin County junior running back Jahylen Lee establishes a new program record for rushing (452 yards on 41 carries) and scores five touchdo…

ON TO THE SUPERBOWL

  • Updated

The championship game in the 10U division is Saturday at noon at Salem Stadium-Willis White Field. It's a match-up between No. 1 seed Cave Spr…

