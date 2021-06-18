 Skip to main content
White is promoted to associate head coach
COLLEGE SOFTBALL

White is promoted to associate head coach

White is promoted to associate head coach

Ferrum College’s Maggie White instructs a hitting drill during a summer softball camp staged on the campus’ American National Bank Field.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

FERRUM — Maggie White, Ferrum College’s assistant softball coach since 2015, has been promoted to associate head coach, college athletics officials said this week in a prepared statement.

In 2021-22, White begins her seventh year with the Panthers, who are led by head coach Gerald Culler.

White came to Ferrum in August 2015 from NCAA Division I Radford University where she served as head softball coach from 2012-2015 and as an assistant from 2003-2008 and 2011-2012.

Also, White is a former head softball coach at Georgia Southern University (2008-2011).

The Panthers are 121-96 since White’s arrival with four winning seasons in six years.

In 2016, her first year, Ferrum captured the USA South Athletic Conference championship and advanced to the NCAA Division III regionals.

In 2017, the Panthers lost in the USA South championship game. In 2020, the Panthers were 12-3 and ranked nationally during an abbreviated campaign cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

White’s husband Mark, a Ferrum alumnus, is the Panthers head coach for men’s and women’s cross country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field.

