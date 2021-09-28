Williams' interception, TD return propels Panthers to 3-0 start

Ferrum attempted to ice the game by driving the ball to Apprentice 7 yard line, but the Shipbuilders stopped the Panthers on fourth down with 54 seconds showing.

The defensive stand gave Apprentice one final possession, but a Avion Smith's interception with 15 seconds left enabled the Panthers to escape from proverbial harm's way.

In Ferrum's season-opening, 31-24 win at home over Averett University, Devin Hansen's interception and 90-yard return for a TD thwarted a Cougars' second-half rally.

Deaton booted first-half field goals from 45 and 41 yards. His 45-yard make with three yards shy of establishing a new program standard for distance.

Also, Deaton converted all three of his point-after-touchdown (PAT) tries.

Senior quarterback Titus Jones completed 17 of 29 passes for 254 yards and two TDs, both in the second stanza.

Jones hit Tmahdae Penn with a 45-yard scoring toss with 14:44 remaining in the first half to finish a seven-play, 70-yard march and completed a 35-yard TD strike to Daniel Lamb with 11:04 to go to produce a 17-0 lead.

Lamb's TD reception was set up by a circus-like catch by Penn, who caught three passes for 100 yards.