Williams' interception, TD return propels Panthers to 3-0 start

FERRUM - In both of its home games this season, Ferrum College’s defense has made intercepting passes a high priority.
Make that game-deciding.
The Panthers (3-0) picked off two passes in the last 7:08 of Saturday’s contest, returning one for a touchdown, in a 30-28 non-conference football triumph over Apprentice at W.B. Adams Stadium.
A week removed from its first win over Christopher Newport University since 2003, Ferrum led 20-0 at intermission and withstood a second-half scoring push by the Shipbuilders (1-2).
Apprentice tallied 14 points in the third quarter to pull to within six points, 20-14, and outscored Ferrum, 14-10, in the final frame.
A Seth Deaton 31-yard field goal opened Ferrum's final-frame scoring and produced a nine-point, 23-14 advantage with 14:16 remaining.
Apprentice responded with a 13-play, 93-yard drive that erased 4:13 from the clock and ended when Lawrence Reed found the end zone from three yards.
With the Panthers protecting a 23-21 edge, defender Kevin Williams picked off a Mason Tatum pass and returned it 70 yards for the difference maker.
Apprentice; however, was not done as witnessed by a Tatum TD toss to Ricardo Corpus that covered 25 yards and capped a 10-play, 75-yard march that took 4:02 to complete.
Ferrum attempted to ice the game by driving the ball to Apprentice 7 yard line, but the Shipbuilders stopped the Panthers on fourth down with 54 seconds showing.
The defensive stand gave Apprentice one final possession, but a Avion Smith's interception with 15 seconds left enabled the Panthers to escape from proverbial harm's way.
In Ferrum's season-opening, 31-24 win at home over Averett University, Devin Hansen's interception and 90-yard return for a TD thwarted a Cougars' second-half rally.
Deaton booted first-half field goals from 45 and 41 yards. His 45-yard make with three yards shy of establishing a new program standard for distance.
Also, Deaton converted all three of his point-after-touchdown (PAT) tries.
Senior quarterback Titus Jones completed 17 of 29 passes for 254 yards and two TDs, both in the second stanza.
Jones hit Tmahdae Penn with a 45-yard scoring toss with 14:44 remaining in the first half to finish a seven-play, 70-yard march and completed a 35-yard TD strike to Daniel Lamb with 11:04 to go to produce a 17-0 lead.
Lamb's TD reception was set up by a circus-like catch by Penn, who caught three passes for 100 yards.
Jones completed passes to nine receivers, five of whom had multiple catches.
Trailing 20-0, Apprentice ended Ferrum's shut-out bid with 9:12 left in the third period when Gabe Tejada rushed for a 3-yard score.
Later in the period, Tejada ran for a 5-yard TD to make the count 20-14.
Apprentice's scoring drivers lasted 5:42 and 4:42, consumed 12 and 13 plays and produced 55 and 48 yards of offense.
Tejada rushed for 133 yards and two TDs on 25 totes. Tatum was 14 of 30 passing for 163 yards and a TD.
Zac Smiley rushed for 65 yards for the Panthers, while Leland Girdy accumulated 65 receiving yards for the Shipbuilders.
Defensively, Ferrum linebacker Billy Higgins registered 12 tackles,including five that were solo. while Apprentice's Paul Massey recorded 11 stops, seven of which were solo tackles.
The Shipbuilders gained 397 yards to 384 for the Panthers.
Apprentice totaled 24 first downs to Ferrum's 19, ran 12 more plays (74-62) and held almost a six-minute advantage in time of possession (31:26-25:39).
This series dates to 1956, Ferrum's second year of intercollegiate football. Apprentice has not won in the set sincei its 7-6 triumph in 1996, a year in which Ferrum finished 1-8. and failed to score 100 points.