Windy Gap claims fourth consecutive track crown

For the fourth year in a row, Windy Gap Elementary School has captured the team championship of th Eagle Elementary Invitational, staged and contested last week at B ruce M. Kent Track Field at Franklin County High School.

Fifth graders representing each of the county’s 12 elementary schools compete in the annual spring event.

The meet has been staged for 20 years, but first, second, and third-place team trophies have not been presented each year.

The winning team maintains possession of the championship “traveling’’ trophy, but as of late, it has taken up residence at Windy Gap, the county’s newest elementary school.

Windy Gap, coached by Jason Banks, scored 43 points in winning this year’s championship. Boones Mill finished second with 14 points and Snow Creek came in third with 12 points.

Numerous participants in the meet have gone on to have stellar careers in track and field and in a variety of other varsity-level sports at FCHS. Among those is multi-time state champion Kylie Cooper, a senior who has committed to continue her athletics career at Virginia Tech.

Below are the individual results from the meet:

Girls Long Jump: Emily Wells, Burnt Chimney, 11 feet, 7 inches; Skylar Bowman, Windy Gap, 11 feet 1 inch; Emma Spichek, Windy Gap, 11 feet.

Boys Long Jump: Kaden Liechty, Windy Gap, 13 feet, 5 inches; Zach Leftwich, Burnt Chimney, 12 feet, 6 inches; Boaz Bredamus, Snow Creek, 12 feet, 2 inches.

Girls Standing Broad Jump: Skylar Bowman, Windy Gap, 7 feet, 2 inches; Mkenzie Pilson, Henry, 6 feet, 4 inches, Emma Spichek, Windy Gap, 6 feet, 4 inches.

Boys Standing Broad Jump: Zach Leftwich, Burnt Chimney, 7 feet, 4 inches; Kaden Liechty, Windy Gap, 7 feet, 2 inches; Noah Simpson, Windy Gap, 7 feet, 2 inches.

Girls Softball Throw: Ayvree Holt, Snow Creek, 133 feet, 6 inches; Nedvaeh Carmichael, Windy Gap, 124 feet, 7 1/2 inches; Jossalin Lamy, Snow Creek, 100 feet, 3 inches.

Boys Softball Throw: Rylan Young, Callaway, 152 feet, 2 inches; Easton Green, Windy Gap, 124 feet, 7 1/2 inches; Cody Hunt, Burnt Chimney 123 feet, 10 inches.

Girls 50-Meter Dash: Iyana Lewis, Windy Gap, 8.72 seconds; Devin Scales, Rocky Mount, 8.91 seconds; Susie Waldron, Windy Gap, 8.96 seconds.

Boys 50-Meter Dash: Kaden Liechty, Windy Gap, 8.22 seconds; Ethan Byrd, Boones Mill, 8.41 seconds; Trey Shields, Lee M. Waid, 8.47 seconds.

Girls 100-Meter Dash: Iyana Lewis, Windy Gap, 14.84 seconds; Navaeh Carmichael, Boones Mill, 15.22 seconds; Lilah Dunnings, Sontag, 16.12 seconds.

Boys 100-Meter Dash: Anthony Jordon, Lee M. Waid, 14.44 seconds; Xavier Craighead, Rocky Mount, 15:22, Cole Skakum, Glade Hill, 15.84 seconds.

Girls 200-Meter Dash: Devin Scales, Rocky Mount, 32.3 seconds; Jossalin Lamy, Snow Creek, 32.6 seconds; Iyana Lewis, Windy Gap, 33 seconds.

Boys 200-Meter Dash: Ethan Byrd, Boones Mill, 31 seconds; Johny Price, Windy Gap, 31.2 seconds; Brenna Hall, Sontag, 32.4 seconds.

Girls 400-Meter Dash: Skylar Bowman, Windy Gap, 1:17.7; Devin Scales, Rocky Mount, 1:22.5; Maddy Timney, Boones Mill, 1:23.

Boys 400-Meter Dash: Johny Price, Windy Gap, 1:15.1; Boaz Bredamus, Snow Creek, 1:16.4; Cullen Jamison, Callaway, 1:16.8.

Girls 800-Meter Run: Jossalin Lamy, Snow Creek, 3:07.5; Alaina Via, Windy Gap, 3:14.4; Kendall Bowman, Boones Mill, 3:17.5.

Boys 800-Meter Run: Boaz Bredamus, Snow Creek, 2:54.1; Silas Brown, Dudley, 2:55.9; Johny Price, Windy Gap, 2:55.9.

Girls 4x100 Relay: Bowman, Lewis, Waldron, Spichek, Windy Gap, 1:10; Pilson, Vayan, Gillispie, Ramsey, Henry, 1:13.3; Riley, Saul, Love, Gallatin, Boones Mill, 1:13.4.

Boys 4x100 Relay: Leichty, Price, Simpson, Markham, Windy Gap, 1:05.4; Shields, Jordon, Simms, Preston, Lee M. Waid, 1:05.7; Dominquez-Burnett, Hayes, Woodson, Hylton, Boones Mill, 1:08.8.

Co-ed 4x100 Relay: Mawell, Hayth-Jamison, Dunnings, Hall, Sontag, 1:04.8; Anthony, Timney, Byrd, Carmichael, Boones Mill, 1:04.9; Tucker, Holt, Lamey, Bredamus, Snow Creek, 1:05.6.

CORRECTION: Snow Creek Elementary School’s third-place finishing team was identified as Sontag Elementary School in a series of photos published in the Friday, April 15 edition of The Franklin News-Post.

The News-Post regrets this error.