Yellow Jackets rally for win over Panthers
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

Ferrum College's Leo Galpin (No. 16) rises into the air to win a head ball and clear the scoring area.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

ASHLAND - Randolph-Macon College scored both of its goals in the last 6 1/2 minutes of play Thursday for a 2-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's soccer triumph over Ferrum College.

Penny Senior used an assist from Colton Howell to net the match-winner for the Yellow Jackets (3-1) at 88:23.

Senior's tally broke a 1-1 stalemate, a tie that was produced when Chazz Jones found the back of the net at 83:28, courtesy of a Senior assist.

Ferrum (2-1), which suffered its first loss of the season, took the lead at 1:49 when Alvaro Garaizar scored for the Panthers.

Garaizar's goal was unassisted.

Ferrum held the lead for more than 82 minutes.

Randolph-Macon outshot Ferum, 9-4, in the second half and 13-10 for the match.

But the Panthers had more shots on goal, 8-5, while the Yellow Jackets dominated corner kicks, 13-4.

Randolph-Macon surrendered six scoring opportunities because of offsides violations, while Ferrum committed one offsides infraction.

Ferrum was charged with 14 fouls to seven for Randolph-Macon.

William Winters played all 90 minutes in net for the Panthers and collected three saves.

Anthony Ivanov saw 90 minutes of action in goal for the Yellow Jackets and made seven saves.

