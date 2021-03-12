Yellow Jackets rally for win over Panthers

ASHLAND - Randolph-Macon College scored both of its goals in the last 6 1/2 minutes of play Thursday for a 2-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's soccer triumph over Ferrum College.

Penny Senior used an assist from Colton Howell to net the match-winner for the Yellow Jackets (3-1) at 88:23.

Senior's tally broke a 1-1 stalemate, a tie that was produced when Chazz Jones found the back of the net at 83:28, courtesy of a Senior assist.

Ferrum (2-1), which suffered its first loss of the season, took the lead at 1:49 when Alvaro Garaizar scored for the Panthers.

Garaizar's goal was unassisted.

Ferrum held the lead for more than 82 minutes.

Randolph-Macon outshot Ferum, 9-4, in the second half and 13-10 for the match.

But the Panthers had more shots on goal, 8-5, while the Yellow Jackets dominated corner kicks, 13-4.

Randolph-Macon surrendered six scoring opportunities because of offsides violations, while Ferrum committed one offsides infraction.

Ferrum was charged with 14 fouls to seven for Randolph-Macon.