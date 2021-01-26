Yellow Jackets withstand Panthers' upset bid

FERRUM - Simply put, Randolph-Macon College's Miles Mallory was good at the end of the first half, but great as the game reached its conclusion.
Mallory, last year's Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Rookie of the Year, netted nine of his game-best 19 points in the closing 2 1/2 minutes Saturday as the Yellow Jackets withstood an upset bid by Ferrum College in the 2021 league men's basketball game for both clubs, 61-57, at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
Mallory's 3-point field goal with three seconds to play secured the victory for Randolph-Macon (2-0, 1-0 in the ODAC), the conference's reigning champion and preseason title favorite. His triple came late in the shot clock on his team's final possession.
"Obviously when you play Randolph Macon, you think about Buzz Anthony because he is the two-time (ODAC) Player of the Year... But (Mallory) made that three at the end of the game and it was a good time for him to make one. We didn't want to foul. It was a tough decision,'' Panthers head coach Tyler Sanborn said.
Mallory's triple was Randolph-Macon's sixth of the game, an output that Ferrum matched. Both teams took at least 20 attempts from the arc.
"That was the kind of shot we wanted to force. I just wish we'd had a little more time on the clock (after the 3-pointer),'' Sanborn said.
Ferrum's James Smith Jr. was able to launch a shot from beyond half court at the end.
"I was disappointed with the scoreboard, but I'm not disappointed with the way we played,'' Sanborn said.
"Last week, I didn't think we played well at all in either of the games against William Peace. I was really frustrated with the lack of understanding (that we had in those games) which is probably my fault. I just didn't think we gave a good effort.''
Sanborn said the script flipped in the week of practice leading up to Saturday's matinee.
"We had to get everyone on the same page,'' Sanborn said. "Saturday, we executed what we were trying to do. I was pleased with the way that we played. It was unfortunate that we were not able to pull it out and get the win.
"(Randolph-Macon) really doesn't have any deficiencies. We moved the ball well (using) our athleticism. That worked well for us and it may have caught them off-guard a little bit. They're talented, they have experience,'' Sanborn said. "They're good. Buzz Anthony is good. He makes them go.''
Anthony finished with 14 points and Woods netted 12 and passed out five assists. Three other players, none of whom were in double figures, contributed points to the victory.
"Buzz plays at his own pace. He's so smart; he has a great (basketball) IQ. where to put the basketball and he knows what shots to take. He is so efficient in everything he does. He makes the right play, and you have to figure out what you can do with him (defensively), Sanborn said. "It's really hard to contain him.''
The Yellow Jackets, a winner of seven straight games and 11 of their last 12, are a season removed from reaching the "Sweet 16" of the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament, an event that was postponed after the completion of the second round because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Randolph-Macon entered Saturday's contest as the No. 1 ranked team in Division III in preseason and a club that had never lost to Ferrum (1-2, 0-1 in the ODAC in men's basketball.
That second superlative stays intact - in a series that began in February 1987, Randolph-Macon is 13-0 versus Ferrum with four wins at Swartz Gym, one on a neutral floor and eight on its home court.
Only three of the 13 games have been decided by single-digit differences (2001, 2015, 2021).
There were 14 lead changes in the game, but the Yellow Jackets' time with the lead (28:46 to 6:48) far exceeded the Panthers' total.
Four of those lead changes came between the 5:59 and 1:52 minute marks of the closing half. The advantage changed hands 10 times between the 8:27 and 2:31 minute marks of the first half.
Mallory came within a rebound of completing a double-double.
After two free throws and a basket by Nick Helton, the Panthers moved in front 50-49.
Following a time out, Lorenzo Woods put the Yellow Jackets back in front, but Darius King responded for the Panthers with a three-point play to make the count 53-51.
The difference was one, 53-52, when Smith hit two free throws with 2:55 showing.
But the Panthers didn't score again until Kajuan Madden-McAfee's drive with 34 seconds left pulled Ferrum within a point, 58-57.
Ferrum enjoyed its last lead of the first half, 23-21, after a Madden-McAfee 3-pointer.
The Yellow Jackets responded by scoring the last seven points of the half with Mallory contributing the last four.
Mallory's first points of the second half increased the ante to seven, 35-28. Moments later, he scored again to match that spread, 37-30.
Randolph-Macon had four more seven-point leads (39-32, 41-34, 43-36, 45-38) before Ferrum was able to slice the difference to three, 47-44, after a 3-pointer by Hunter Ladler.
With 7 1/2 minutes left, the difference was three again following a successful drive by Darius Kemp.
Smith finished with a team-best 15 points, while Kemp totaled 14 points, grabbed nine rebounds and distributed four assists and Madden-McAfee added 10 points.
Four other players scored, none of whom were in double figures.
Randolph-Macon converted 43.3% (26 of 60) of its shots, while Ferrum made 45.7% (21 of 46) of its attempts.
The Panthers won the battle of the boards, 33-28, but committed twice as many turnovers, 14-7.
At game's end, the Yellow Jackets held advantages in assists (16-14), points off turnovers (14-5), points in the paint (36-28) and fast-break points (4-2), while the Panthers held edges in second-chance points (7-5) and bench points (25-6).
Ferrum returns to action Thursday to start a stretch of two road conference games in three days.
First is Roanoke College, followed by Washington and Lee University in Lexington Saturday afternoon.