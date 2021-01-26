Yellow Jackets withstand Panthers' upset bid

Ferrum's James Smith Jr. was able to launch a shot from beyond half court at the end.

"I was disappointed with the scoreboard, but I'm not disappointed with the way we played,'' Sanborn said.

"Last week, I didn't think we played well at all in either of the games against William Peace. I was really frustrated with the lack of understanding (that we had in those games) which is probably my fault. I just didn't think we gave a good effort.''

Sanborn said the script flipped in the week of practice leading up to Saturday's matinee.

"We had to get everyone on the same page,'' Sanborn said. "Saturday, we executed what we were trying to do. I was pleased with the way that we played. It was unfortunate that we were not able to pull it out and get the win.

"(Randolph-Macon) really doesn't have any deficiencies. We moved the ball well (using) our athleticism. That worked well for us and it may have caught them off-guard a little bit. They're talented, they have experience,'' Sanborn said. "They're good. Buzz Anthony is good. He makes them go.''

Anthony finished with 14 points and Woods netted 12 and passed out five assists. Three other players, none of whom were in double figures, contributed points to the victory.