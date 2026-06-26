New fund helps pay for pet spaying/neutering The Franklin News-Post Jun 26, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Reduced-price fees will start at $15 for spaying/neutering, rabies vaccine and ear tip for any outside cat. Canva Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Franklin News-Post The Franklin County Humane Society announces a new fund to help qualified residents have their cats or dogs spayed or neutered and to receive rabies vaccines.kAm%96 C65F465 766D H:== DE2CE 2E S`d 7@C DA2J^?6FE6C[ C23:6D G244:?6 2?5 62C E:A 7@C 2?J @FED:56 42E]k^AmkAm#6D:56?ED >2J 92G6 A6E 5@8D DA2J65 @C ?6FE6C65 2E 2 5:D4@F?E C2E6 2D H6==]k^AmkAmuC2?<=:? r@F?EJ C6D:56?ED >2J BF2=:7J 7@C E96 =@H6C AC:465 AC@465FC6D 3J AC@G:5:?8 AC@@7 @7 2DD:DE2?46[ DF49 2D 5:D23:=:EJ @C $}p![ H96? >2<:?8 E96 2AA@:?E>6?E 7@C E96:C A6ED]k^Am kAmu2>:=J >6>36CD @7 E96 w@w2 s2:CJ u2C> 5@?2E65 E96 >@?6J E@ 4C62E6 E96 7F?5 :? 9@?@C @7 w6?CJ 2?5 r2C@=J? w@A<:?D 2?5 r2CE6C w@A<:?D]k^Am People are also reading… Franklin County deputy charged with involuntary manslaughter after crash Early look at Virginia Tech's 2026 Week 5 opponent, Pitt Franklin County schools make deep cuts, still expected to finish year over budget Campers start their paddleboarding journey on Smith Mountain Lake Virginia Tech hires Florida Atlantic's White as new AD No-wake zones around Independence Day fireworks at Smith Mountain Lake Virginia Tech baseball adds transfers Inmate 'died in agony' at Western Virginia Regional Jail, lawsuit claims SML Lions Club awards scholarships to eight graduates 59 cats die in one of Roanoke region's worst recent house fires involving animals Carp return to Smith Mountain Lake to solve invasive hydrilla problem Town recognized for Rocky Mount Fest success Diamond Avenue residents ask for solutions to a longtime problem Drought conditions mean it's time to cut back water use, Spanberger says Franklin County woman admits to stealing thousands from Vietnam veteran kAmQ~FC 2F?E[ F?4=6 2?5 3C@E96C DEC@?8=J 36=:6G65 :? E96 :>A@CE2?46 @7 DA2J:?8 2?5 ?6FE6C:?8 2== E96 DEC2JD E92E 42>6 E@ =:G6 2E E96:C 72C>[Q E96 w@A<:?D 72>:=J D2:5 :? 2 ;@:?E DE2E6>6?E] Q(6 2C6 92AAJ H6 42? 4@?E:?F6 E@ DFAA@CE E96:C 677@CED G:2 E96 uC2?<=:? r@F?EJ wF>2?6 $@4:6EJ]Qk^AmkAm%96 uC2?<=:? r@F?EJ wF>2?6 $@4:6EJVD !=2??65 !6E9@@5 r=:?:4 U2>Aj p5@AE:@? r6?E6C :D 2E `gc_` ':C8:= v@@5 w:89H2J :? #@4<J |@F?E] pAA@:?E>6?ED 42? 36 >256 3J 42==:?8 Wdc_X cgh\bch`] u@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^A=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>QmA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>k^2m]k^Am 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story