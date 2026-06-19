Top Story SML Lions Club awards scholarships to eight graduates Staff Report Jun 19, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 This year's SML Lions Club scholarship award recipients are Remington Davis, Brylie Altice, Jonah Bowman, Elijah Chapman, Abigail Deering, Landon Divers, Olga Vasquez and Isaac Walker. Contributed Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Staff Report Members of the Smith Mountain Lake Lions met at Copper Cove Golf Club last month to celebrate the achievements of eight Franklin County High School students with scholarship awards.kAm%@> $>:E9 $<:==65 %C256D $49@=2CD9:AD H6C6 8C2?E65 E@ EH@ uC2?<=:? r@F?EJ DEF56?ED 2D E96J AFCDF6 E96:C 65F42E:@? :? 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