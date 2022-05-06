Dorothy Cundiff Collection given to Blue Ridge Institute and Museum

Bethany Worley, director of the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum, was thrilled to learn in January that BRIM was being gifted local historian Dorothy Cundiff’s collection. The collection is so large that Worley said a moving company was hired to move the eight file cabinets of 96 linear feet and other memorabilia to the BRIM site at Ferrum College.

Cundiff, who lived in Penhook, passed away last November at the age of 93. After more than 50 years with Rocky Mount’s Retail Merchants Association, she retired in March of 2019. The Christmas parade and Famers Market (which bears her name) were a couple of her passions. As the daughter of and wife of a farmer, Cundiff was also a strong advocate for farmers.

Not only did Cundiff do a lot to promote businesses and farming, but she also raised six children. Her daughter, Barbara Humphreys, said that her mother’s father, A.D. Ramsey, was very interested in history and Franklin County which probably explains Cundiff’s interest in local history. Cundiff’s love for local history was evidenced by her production of 42 local pictorial history books.

Humphreys said her mother’s extensive knowledge of local history has led to phone calls from all over the country seeking information about this and that. She said she’d make a copy and send what she could. With the donation of the Dorothy Cundiff Collection to BRIM, Humphreys said, “I felt like at Blue Ridge [Institute and Museum] they could open it up to anybody who might be interested.”

Cundiff’s collection has already been put to use. Benny Gibson, who served as principal at Franklin County High School from 1991 to 2006, said, “That collection is a gold mine in historical significance. I think the whole county can benefit from it. It was definitely a good resource and it added to my book.” Gibson published "A History of Franklin County High School" earlier this year.

In describing what the collection means to BRIM, Worley said, “We are very honored and grateful that Dorothy and her family entrusted us with her lifelong work. We will honor her wishes and make sure her legacy lives on and others can use and benefit from all her labor. Clearly, she loved history. She found history in everything and everyone.”

Worley is also grateful for Cundiff’s family’s additional gift to BRIM in the form of an endowment, knowing that money would be needed to preserve and make the collection usable. The endowment will help with research, cataloging, identifying and digitizing. “For her own family to invest in this is very meaningful," she said.

To prepare the collection for wide-spread use, Worley said, “It’s going to take a lot of wonderful and enjoyable hours. I wish this was my full-time job [going through her collection].”

To promote the collection, Worley said she plans to have a sample of the collection on display at The Depot in Rocky Mount in the not-too-distant-future.

Humphreys said her mother would like to be remembered for her love for Franklin County, saying she never wanted to travel and was happy to be at home. “Pushing the legacy of Franklin County forward was all she wanted.”