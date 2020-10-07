Harvest tour showcasing artists returns for a sixth year

The Franklin County Artisan Studio and Harvest Tour is gearing up for its sixth annual tour on Oct. 17.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s tour will be held outdoors and limited to one day. Masks also will be required.

This year, the following artists will be at these locations:

n Portia, 25 Little Mountain Drive, Rocky Mount

n Carol Yopp, Drew DeNeal and Lee Neibuhr, 1660 Blue Bend Road, Rocky Mount

n Nancy Erikson, Rita Donahue and Dana Phillips, 270 Virginia Key Lane, Union Hall

n Johnny Bowman, Carolyn Rogers and Joan Rogers, 245 Greenview Dirve, Rocky Mount

n Carter’s Jewelers, Jerry McGuire and Ron Donahue, 400 Old Franklin Turnpike, Suite 117, Rocky Mount

n Dwight Hayes, 230 Franklin St., Rocky Mount

Raffle tickets for a chance to win an eagle oil painting by wildlife artist Carol Yopp are also available for sale for $10 each. Tickets can be purchased now through Oct. 17 (the drawing will be held at noon). Proceeds from the raffle will benefit Planned Pethood — Franklin County Humane Society.

Details, including contact information about each artist and how to purchase raffle tickets, are available at artandharvest.com and on the Franklin County Artisan Studio and Harvest Tour Facebook page.