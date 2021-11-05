Franklin County Nov. 2 election results

By press time, results indicate that David beat Blue by a considerable margin. David received 64.26%. Blue received 33.85%.

David said on Wednesday by text, “I humbly thank friends, family and the concerned citizens of Franklin County for the support in yesterday’s election. The call for change has been answered. I look forward to representing this wonderful county.”

Blue had the following to say Wednesday morning, “So many citizens voted against their own interests listening to dog whistles, including the voters of Franklin County. I am concerned about our public school system here and across Virginia. I just hope we’re able to survive the next four years.” Although she doesn’t have plans to run for public office again, Blue said she will continue to support the division.

Snow Creek District

Despite the fact that three candidates vied for the Snow Creek District seat, none of their names appeared on the ballot. All three-G.B. Washburn, Carletta Whiting and Gregory Maxwell-ran as write in candidates.

Write in results will be determined once canvassing is completed. According to the Franklin County Voter Registrar’s Office, canvassing started at 10 a.m. on Nov. 3.