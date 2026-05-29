THE HARVESTER Sounds of Compassion 2026 brings SML Boomer Band to The Harvester to benefit local nonprofits Staff Report May 29, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 The SML Boomer Band will be performing at The Harvester on Aug. 2. The event benefits local nonprofits. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Staff Report The Harvester will host Sounds of Compassion 2026, a charity concert featuring the local favorite SML Boomer Band, on Sunday, Aug. 2, at 3 p.m.kAm%96 6G6?E 36?67:ED E9C66 =@42= ?@?AC@7:EDi w6=A:?8 w2?5D @7 uC2?<=:? r@F?EJ[ %96 (2C>:?8 $96=E6C @7 uC2?<=:? r@F?EJ[ 2?5 $E6AA:?8 $E@?6 |:DD:@? D@FA <:E496?]k^AmkAms@@CD @A6? 2E a A]>] 7@C D@4:2=:K:?8[ C277=6 3C@HD:?8 2?5 C67C6D9>6?ED] %96 $|{ q@@>6C q2?5 E2<6D E96 DE286 2E b A]>] 7@C 2 EH@\9@FC D6E] p? :?E6C>:DD:@? H:== 762EFC6 C277=6 5C2H:?8D 2?5 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ =62C? >@C6 23@FE E96 ?@?AC@7:ED 369:?5 $@F?5D @7 r@>A2DD:@?] p== AC@4665D 7C@> E96 6G6?E[ :?4=F5:?8 C277=6 4@?EC:3FE:@?D[ 8@ 5:C64E=J E@ DFAA@CE E96 E9C66 @C82?:K2E:@?D]k^Am People are also reading… Virginia Tech baseball gets NCAA bid, heading to Los Angeles On Smith Mountain Lake, a long drought meets a busy holiday weekend Public access to globally rare flower at Bald Knob Natural Area Preserve VDOT to change traffic pattern at major US 220 intersection in Franklin County He spent decades in prison. How the botched murder case was uncovered Smith Mountain Arts Council announces Photo Show winners Quick-acting witnesses thwart robbery at Virginia Walmart Mabry Mill restaurant set to reopen after years closed NASCAR legend Kyle Busch’s sudden death leaves an unfathomable hole in the sport Ferrum College announces new provost New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Charlottesville says reworked Lee statue can — not will — sit in a city park Martinsville says personal data may have been exposed in cyberattack Judge allows Trump to implement mail-in voting executive order Ticks are especially bad right now. How to stay safe kAm%96 $|{ q@@>6C q2?5 :D 2 8C@FA @7 6:89E >FD:4:2?D A6C7@C>:?8 D@?8D 7C@> E96 `he_D 2?5 Vf_D[ 5C2H:?8 7C@> 2CE:DED :?4=F5:?8 %96 %6>AE2E:@?D[ (:=D@? !:4<6EE[ %96 u@FC %@AD[ $2?E2?2[ 2?5 %96 t28=6D] %96 32?5 762EFC6D 7:G6 G@42=:DED 56=:G6C:?8 E96 92C>@?:6D @7 E96 6C2[ 324<65 3J 2 7F== 4@>A=6>6?E @7 :?DECF>6?E2=:DED]k^AmkAmu@C>65 :? a_`h[ E96 $|{ q@@>6C q2?5 5@?2E6D 2== AC@4665D 7C@> :ED A6C7@C>2?46D E@ =@42= 492C:E:6D 2?5 ?@?AC@7:ED[ 2?5 A6C7@C>D >@C6 E92? `_ D9@HD 2 J62C E9C@F89@FE E96 C68:@?]k^AmkAm%:4<6ED 2C6 @? D2=6 ?@H 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^92CG6DE6C\>FD:4]4@>Qm92CG6DE6C\>FD:4]4@>k^2m]k^Am 0 comments Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story