Celeste Park is a work in progress

The trail narrows as it enters the woods on the far side of the field and meanders through this wooded area alongside the creek to the end of the property. On the town’s website, it says the master plan calls for “a quiet, contemplative spot with walking trails … and stream-side relaxation.” And for the most part, that is exactly what I found. It was difficult to realize you were actually in the middle of a downtown residential area, it was truly that peaceful.

But at the same time, it was also quite clear to me as I hiked along the creek, that this park was an unfinished work in progress. It seemed that for every nice feature I came across, I was also visualizing the perfect environment for things that I wasn’t seeing. What I found myself visualizing and imagining was the potential for a true gem in the family of Rocky Mount parks.

There have been some admirable efforts since 2009 to help the park reach that potential. In 2012, a grant program enabled a group of students from Ferrum College to install some new features, and the Williams Family has been involved as volunteers through the town’s Adopt-a-Park Program. In spite of these fine efforts, there is still so much more to be done.