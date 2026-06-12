Topical Furry Friends In need of forever homes:Emmagen and Harriett Jun 12, 2026 Jun 12, 2026 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Emmagen, Siamese Harriett, domestic short hair Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Emmagen (Siamese) and Harriett (domestic short hair)kAmt>>286? 2?5 w2CC:6EE 2C6 d\J62C\@=5 8:C=D[ H9@ 2C6 =@@<:?8 7@C 2 =@G:?8 9@>6 E@86E96C]k^AmkAmt>>286? :D E96 567:?:E:@? @7 27764E:@?2E6] $96 H62CD 96C 962CE @? 96C D=66G6 2?5 :D 2=H2JD C625J 7@C 4F55=6D[ A6ED 2?5 2EE6?E:@?] x7 J@FVC6 =@@<:?8 7@C 2 42E H9@ H:== 92AA:=J D@2< FA J@FC =@G6[ t>>286? :D J@FC 8:C=]k^AmkAmw6C E@CE:6 36DE:6[ w2CC:6E[ :D >@C6 C6D6CG65] $96 =:<6D E@ E2<6 E:>6 86EE:?8 E@ <?@H ?6H A6@A=6 2?5 6?G:C@?>6?ED[ 3FE H:E9 A2E:6?46[ F?56CDE2?5:?8 2?5 2 86?E=6 2AAC@249[ 96C DH66E A6CD@?2=:EJ 368:?D E@ D9:?6] $96’D 2 H@?56C7F= C6>:?56C E92E D@>6 @7 E96 >@DE C6H2C5:?8 7C:6?5D9:AD 2C6 H@CE9 H2:E:?8 7@C]k^Am People are also reading… Carter Bank drawn into Greenbrier ownership fight Furniture and a car highlight Joyous Junque yard sale this week in Moneta Inmate 'died in agony' at Western Virginia Regional Jail, lawsuit claims Virginia Tech board reverses Living-Learning Program cut, proposes alternative Franklin County High School senior eager to teach farming to next generation Exclusive leaked documents expose growing white supremacist group Governor signs bills on affordable housing, manufactured homes in Rocky Mount Savannah Guthrie shares new message about missing mother Nancy Guthrie Ben & Jerry's reveals fate of Stephen Colbert ice cream What a quiet Memorial Day weekend at Smith Mountain Lake means for summer Flour returns to the shelves of Big Spring Mill 4 years after closure Glen Allen strikes late, ousts No. 1 Franklin County in 5C semis Activities around the 250th highlight America’s disunity In 40th year, water quality program still crucial as ever at Smith Mountain Lake Diamond Avenue residents ask for solutions to a longtime problem kAmt>>286? 2?5 w2CC:6E 32=2?46 6249 @E96C A6C764E=J[ @?6 @FE8@:?8 2?5 4F55=J[ E96 @E96C BF:6E 2?5 E9@F89E7F=] %@86E96C[ E96J >2<6 2 362FE:7F= A2:C H9@ 2C6 9@A:?8 E@ 7:?5 2 72>:=J H:==:?8 E@ =@G6 E96> ;FDE 2D E96J 2C6]k^AmkAm%96J 2C6 DA2J65[ G244:?2E65[ >:4C@49:AA65 2?5 9@FD6 EC2:?65] %96J 2=D@ 86E 2=@?8 H6== H:E9 @E96C 42ED[ E9@F89 E96:C 6IA6C:6?46 H:E9 5@8D :D F?<?@H?]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 4@?E24E uC2?<=:? r@F?EJ wF>2?6 $@4:6EJ 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^FC=5676?D6]4@>^Gb^009EEAi^A=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>00jPP{G*K:4xP?+G~g~>(E!EC+7|30dy#vx{d4|4z$~c!w\{?!:\}f4~6fK*t{gh:6=H:E(G~bg_D096A{2s&@*f<*Bshrdyu68SQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>k^2m[ 6>2:= k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i25@AE:@?DoA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm25@AE:@?DoA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>k^2m @C 42== dc_\cgh\bch`]k^Am 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Provided Parks and recreation earns VACo award for 2025 flag football tournament Orange County Parks & Recreation earned a VACo Achievement Award for its 2025 Elementary School Flag Football Tournament, hosted with the … In need of forever homes: Bunny and Valerie Bunny, domestic short hair Provided Update on Orange County summer child care sites Orange County clarifies its summer child care program remains open, with low enrollment prompting consolidation from OES and LES to Locust Gro… Watch Now: Related Video City's Office of Community Wealth Building supporting young adults | Richmond 804 Shannon Taylor speaks about Erin Strotman's sentencing Shannon Taylor speaks about Erin Strotman's sentencing A1 Minute! June 5, 2026: Week in Virginia A1 Minute! June 5, 2026: Week in Virginia A1 Minute! June 3, 2026: Housing, trails proposed for former Best Products site; Richmond Next; Virginia-based timesaver app A1 Minute! June 3, 2026: Housing, trails proposed for former Best Products site; Richmond Next; Virginia-based timesaver app