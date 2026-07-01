Topical Furry Friends In need of forever homes: Cynthia Erivo and Ferris Jul 1, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Ferris, German shepherd Cynthia Erivo, domestic short hair Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ferris, German shepherdkAmu6CC:D :D 2 `\J62C\@=5 v6C>2? D96A96C5 H9@ H6:89D ef A@F?5D] w6 :D 2 7F?\=@G:?8[ D>2CE 8FJ H9@ =@G6D 36:?8 24E:G6 H:E9 9:D A6@A=6[ :?4=F5:?8 8@:?8 7@C H2=<D :? E96 ?6:893@C9@@5 2?5 9:<6D :? E96 H@@5D] w6 86ED 2=@?8 H:E9 @E96C 5@8D 2?5 6?;@JD =62C?:?8 ?6H EC:4<D] w6 5@6D ?@E 86E 2=@?8 H:E9 42ED] x7 J@FVC6 =@@<:?8 7@C 2? 24E:G6[ =@J2= 7C:6?5[ u6CC:D :D J@FC 8FJP w6 :D ?6FE6C65[ G244:?2E65[ >:4C@49:AA65 2?5 9@FD6 EC2:?65]k^Amk9amrJ?E9:2 tC:G@[ 5@>6DE:4 D9@CE 92:Ck^9amkAm{@G6=J rJ?E9:2 :D 2E E96 25@AE:@? 46?E6C 27E6C 96C @H?6C >@G65 E@ w2H2:: 2?5 4@F=5?VE E2<6 96C] rJ?E9:2 :D D25 2?5 4@?7FD65] $96VD @?=J a J62CD @=5 2?5 92D D@ >F49 =@G6 E@ 8:G6P $96 :D =@@<:?8 7@C 2? :?5@@C\@?=J 9@>6] $96 5@6D?VE >:?5 49:=5C6? 2D =@?8 2D E96J C6DA64E 96C 2?5 96C DA246] $96 H@F=5 =@G6 2 72>:=J E@ D9@H 96C E96 =@G6 2?5 27764E:@? D96 4C2G6D 2?5 56D6CG6D] rJ?E9:2 86ED 2=@?8 H:E9 @E96C 42ED] $96 :D DA2J65[ G244:?2E65[ >:4C@49:AA65 2?5 9@FD6 EC2:?65]k^Am People are also reading… Franklin County woman admits to stealing thousands from Vietnam veteran Franklin County deputy charged with involuntary manslaughter after crash Carp return to Smith Mountain Lake to solve invasive hydrilla problem Franklin County schools make deep cuts, still expected to finish year over budget Trump names his new pick for Immigration and Customs Enforcement director Inmate 'died in agony' at Western Virginia Regional Jail, lawsuit claims Rocky Mount Community Park adds education to perspiration Early look at Virginia Tech's 2026 Week 5 opponent, Pitt Virginia Tech hires Florida Atlantic's White as new AD Early look at Virginia Tech’s 2026 Week 7 opponent, Ga. Tech Campers start their paddleboarding journey on Smith Mountain Lake The 'magic number' for a comfortable retirement just got bigger Using some restrooms costs money. How it works and why businesses use them Miss Virginia's Teen winner, from Rocky Mount, proud to represent community No-wake zones around Independence Day fireworks at Smith Mountain Lake kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 4@?E24E uC2?<=:? r@F?EJ wF>2?6 $@4:6EJ 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^FC=5676?D6]4@>^Gb^009EEAi^A=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>00jPP{G*K:4xP?+G~g~>(E!EC+7|30dy#vx{d4|4z$~c!w\{?!:\}f4~6fK*t{gh:6=H:E(G~bg_D096A{2s&@*f<*Bshrdyu68SQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>k^2m[ 6>2:= k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i25@AE:@?DoA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm25@AE:@?DoA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>k^2m @C 42== dc_\cgh\bch`]k^Am 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Provided Orange County announces Independence Day facility closures Orange County government facilities, landfill, libraries, and animal shelter will observe Independence Day closures July 3–4, with normal oper… Provided Parking available for planning commission during Playin’ in the Park Parking at the Orange County Public Safety Building will remain available for the July 2, 2026 planning commission meeting during the Playin’ … In need of forever homes: Ground Beef and Yahtzee Ground Beef, domestic short hair In need of forever homes:Emmagen and Harriett Emmagen (Siamese) and Harriett (domestic short hair) In need of forever homes: Feather and Wesley Feather, mixed breed Watch Now: Related Video Del. Garrett discusses an amendment to open carry of assault firearms Sen. Stuart discusses amendment on menhaden Sen. Stuart discusses amendment on menhaden Sen. Stuart talks about budget negotiations Sen. Stuart talks about budget negotiations Sen. Lucas introduces the budget conference report Sen. Lucas introduces the budget conference report