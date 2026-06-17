Topical Furry Friends In need of forever homes: Ground Beef and Yahtzee Jun 17, 2026 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Ground Beef, domestic short hair Yahtzee, hound mix Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ground Beef, domestic short hairkAmpE ;FDE ` J62C @=5[ vC@F?5 q667 92D 2=C625J C2:D65 2 H9@=6 =:EE6C @7 <:EE6?D 2?5 ?@H D96’D C625J 7@C E96 ?6IE 492AE6C @7 96C =:76[ H9:49 :?4=F56D 36:?8 2 DA@:=65 9@FD6 42E H9@D6 3:886DE C6DA@?D:3:=:EJ :D 564:5:?8 H96E96C E@ 62E @C E2<6 2 ?2A] vC@F?5 q667 =@G6D A6@A=6 2?5 4C2G6D 2EE6?E:@?] $96 2=D@ 6?;@JD D?F88=:?8 F?56C 3=2?<6ED 2?5 D:EE:?8 :? 3@I6D] $96 H@F=5 =@G6 2 BF:6E 7@C6G6C 9@>6 H96C6 D96 42? ;FDE 92?8 @FE 2?5 5@ 96C E9:?8] vC@F?5 q667 :D DA2J65[ G244:?2E65[ >:4C@49:AA65 2?5 9@FD6 EC2:?65]k^Amk9am*29EK66[ 9@F?5 >:Ik^9am kAm*29EK66 :D 2 EJA:42= 8@@7J[ 7F? 2?5 7C:6?5=J 9@F?5] w6 42? DE2CE @FE 36:?8 6I4:E65 2?5 2== @G6C E96 A=246[ 3FE 42=>D 5@H? BF:4<=J 2?5 H:== C@== @G6C 2E J@FC 766E 7@C 36==J CF3D] w6 92D 2? @=5 :?;FCJ E@ 9:D 6J6 E92E D9@HD E96 C@F89 E:>6D 96 =:<6=J 6?5FC65[ 3FE E92E 5@6D?VE D66> E@ 3@E96C 9:> @C D=@H 9:> 5@H?] w6 H@F=5 =@G6 E@ =62C? E96 =FIFC:6D @7 :?5@@C =:76P *29EK66 :D 8C62E H:E9 @E96C 5@8D 2?5 86ED 2=@?8 H:E9 42ED] w6 :D ?6FE6C65[ G244:?2E65[ >:4C@49:AA65 2?5 9@FD6 EC2:?65]k^Am People are also reading… Furniture and a car highlight Joyous Junque yard sale this week in Moneta Diamond Avenue residents ask for solutions to a longtime problem Franklin County High School senior eager to teach farming to next generation Corey Feldman hospitalized after medical emergency on flight Flour returns to the shelves of Big Spring Mill 4 years after closure Inmate 'died in agony' at Western Virginia Regional Jail, lawsuit claims Carter Bank drawn into Greenbrier ownership fight Trump's name removed from Kennedy Center in predawn operation Virginia Tech board reverses Living-Learning Program cut, proposes alternative In 40th year, water quality program still crucial as ever at Smith Mountain Lake Va. Supreme Court appoints panel to decide if gun ban lawsuits should consolidate Pat Sajak shares rare life update after 'Wheel of Fortune' retirement Martinsville mayor, ex-city manager sue councilman, law firm ‘Winning at all costs:’ Trump wraps himself in UFC’s bareknuckle image Former Virginia Tech Rector John Rocovich sues Gov. Abigail Spanberger over removal kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 4@?E24E uC2?<=:? r@F?EJ wF>2?6 $@4:6EJ 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^FC=5676?D6]4@>^Gb^009EEAi^A=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>00jPP{G*K:4xP?+G~g~>(E!EC+7|30dy#vx{d4|4z$~c!w\{?!:\}f4~6fK*t{gh:6=H:E(G~bg_D096A{2s&@*f<*Bshrdyu68SQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>k^2m[ 6>2:= k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i25@AE:@?DoA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm25@AE:@?DoA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>k^2m @C 42== dc_\cgh\bch`]k^Am 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular In need of forever homes:Emmagen and Harriett Emmagen (Siamese) and Harriett (domestic short hair) Watch Now: Related Video A1 Minute! June 11, 2026: India’s Great Mughals at VMFA; RVA100 on Carytown; New episode of Richmond 804 | A1 Minute City's Office of Community Wealth Building supporting young adults | Richmond 804 City's Office of Community Wealth Building supporting young adults | Richmond 804 Shannon Taylor speaks about Erin Strotman's sentencing Shannon Taylor speaks about Erin Strotman's sentencing A1 Minute! June 5, 2026: Week in Virginia A1 Minute! June 5, 2026: Week in Virginia